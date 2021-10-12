Multibagger Stock: This Bank's Share Grew Nearly 163% in Last 20 years

As Sensex continues to touch new highs, many small and medium stocks are proving to be multibagger shares. One such multi-bagger share is that of Axis Bank. The price of one share of Axis Bank has increased from Rs 4.81 to Rs 787.40 in the last 20 years. This means the private lender has returned 163 times during this period. The stocks that give returns that are several times their costs are known as multi-bagger stocks.

In the last 6 months, Axis Bank’s share price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has witnessed significant growth. The price of one share of Axis bank has risen from Rs 635 to Rs 787 (as of October 11) in the past six months. This means it has given around 25 percent return to its investor in this period. But, for the last month, this multi-bagger stock has offered no return to its investors.

In terms of growth in one year period, the banking stock witnessed a 70 percent jump in its share prices. The price of one share of Axis Bank has gone up from Rs 468 to Rs 787 in a year.

The share price of Axis Bank rose from Rs 520.65 to Rs 787.40 in the last 5 years — an increase of about 51 percent during the period. In the last 10 years, this stock has given a return of 250 percent. Similarly, in the last 20 years, this multi-bagger stock has increased from Rs 4.81 (Closing Price on October 12, 2001, on NSE) to Rs 787.40 (Closing Price on October 11, 2021, on NSE). In these two decades, this stock has increased by almost 163 times.

If an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, he would have got Rs 1.25 lakh today. If the investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in the shares of Axis Bank 1 year ago, he would have got Rs 1.70 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in the shares of Axis Bank 20 years ago, he would have 1.63 crores today.

