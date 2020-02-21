Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Airport Launches World's Largest Temp-Controlled Facility to Store Agro, Pharma Products

Touted as the world's largest airport-based temperature-controlled facility, the 'Export Cold Zone' can hold over 700 tonnes of such cargo at one time with a combined annual capacity of 5.25 lakh tonnes, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in arelease.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai airport, run by a joint venture between Airports Authority of India and GVK, on Friday announced the launch of an exclusive terminal for processing and storage of agro and pharma products. Touted as the world's largest airport-based temperature-controlled facility, the 'Export Cold Zone' can hold over 700 tonnes of such cargo at one time with a combined annual capacity of 5.25 lakh tonnes, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in arelease.

The facility will be operated by cargo handling service provider and MIAL's business partner, Cargo Service Centre, it said. Mumbai airport is the largest gateway for movement of pharma and agro products in the country, MIAL said, adding that the fully automated infrastructure caters to the rapidly growing demand for pharma and agri goods.

It connects to over 500 cargo destinations across 175 countries through 60 airlines. The export cold zone is equipped with 12 truck docks with dock- levellers, spacious acceptance and examination area, automated workstations, X-Ray machines, unit load device (ULD) storage, ballmat system for ULD transfer and cold rooms, the release said.

Spread over an operational area of 6,000 square metres, the facility is equipped with 10 ULD build-up workstations and as many as172 ULD storage positions.

The pharma terminal itself can hold 140 ULD positions, while the agro terminal can hold 32 ULD positions, it said.

Mumbai airport is the first airport in the country and the third in Asia to obtain "IATA CEIV Pharma" accreditation, a global industry recognition supporting the air transport industry, and is in full compliance with pharmaceutical manufacturers requirements, it said.

MIAL aims to cement Mumbai airport's foothold further in air freight supply chain capitalizing on all the business opportunities, it said, adding that the airport operator is creating a comprehensive digital and temperature corridor between Mumbai and CEIV certified airports powered by itsair cargo community portal, GMAX.

