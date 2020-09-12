Mumbai Colleges Prefer Mastersoft As A Partner For Conducting Online Exams

Mumbai, September 2020: Mastersoft ERP, one of the most trusted ERP service providers having prominence in Maharashtra has recently provided complete ERP support to digitize the dynamic operations of leading colleges, universities, and schools in the region. After the Supreme Court order, Mumbai University issued guidelines for the conduct of final year examinations in over 750 affiliated colleges. The university’s circular clarified that colleges need to arrange for tech solutions to conduct the exams at their own level. MasterSoft, one of the leading ERP solution provider is offering an online assessment tool to the leading colleges under Mumbai University to conduct online examinations.

MasterSoft Online Assessment Software, built-in with Artificial Intelligence & BI Powered Analytics Tools for analyzing areas of improvement, test level, etc seamlessly helps institutions including schools, colleges, and universities to overcome the following challenges by offering the best online assessment practices The MasterSoft Online Assessment Tool enables teachers to define, track, monitor student academic progress based on crucial aspects such as the questions they attempt & skip, the time they take to solve questions, and identifying their understanding level to help them achieve learning goals. Additionally, the software also enables schools and colleges to create thoughtful question paper sets consisting of both MCQs and descriptive questions. It enables faculty to prepare various question paper sets by shuffling questions & answers to minimize the chances of malpractices during the online examination. With a vision to maximize value while maintaining the ease of operations, MasterSoft has successfully associated with reputed institutions in Maharashtra. Ramnarain Ruia College, Tolani College, Kirti College, Fergusson College, Bhavans College, Sophia College, Autonomous, Nagindas Khandawala College, Autonomous, Dr. Ambedkar College, Bright School, Queen Mary School, Isaac Newton Global School, Mount Carmel High School are a few to name.

"Mastersoft has won the trust of premium institutions of Mumbai by giving customized solutions and providing the best services over the past 15 years. We thank all academicians for their constant guidance and support." We are in gratitude, added Mr.Gaurav Somani, President-Sales, MasterSoft