Mumbai Homebuyers Can Avail Rs 5 lakh Discount, Low Stamp Duty Rate till 15 May

Runwal Group, one of the leading developers in Maharashtra, on Tuesday said that it has launched ‘Runwal Summer Online Home Fest’ for homebuyers. It is a platform that offers price benefits, lucky draws, several payment plans and stamp duty discounts to customers. The discounts will be available till May 15.

Homebuyers will get several discounts on various projects of Runwal Group — Runwal Bliss and Runwal Avenue at Kanjurmarg East, Runwal Forests at Kanjurmarg West, Runwal Pinnacle at Mulund West and Runwal Gardens at Dombivli. Runwal Group offers benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh under this online sale. Apart from that, the stamp duty has been reduced to 3% during the offer.

Customers can browse properties online, go through sales presentations over video calls and book digitally, the real estate developers said.

For a 115-acre township Runwal Gardens at Dombivli East, there will be a benefit of up to Rs 4 lakh with zero stamp duty, zero registration, zero floor rise, price assurance, special Akshaya Tritiya benefits, the developer said in a statement.

“We had a great start to 2021 and business has been excellent. Moving forward with the same momentum, we decided to launch this fresh initiative," Rajat Rastogi, Executive Director, Runwal Group said.

“This online home fest, where we have amazing offers and numerous benefits across our projects, will enable customers to get all necessary information and book from the comfort and safety of their home. We are very happy with the extremely encouraging response we have received already,” he further added.

Mumbai has witnessed 10,136 property registrations in April, according to a data available by Maharashtra’s Department of Registration and Stamps. It was increased by 70% compared to the units registered in April 2019. However, there was a 43% decline in just about a month as March 2021 had registered 17,728 units. It must be noted that Maharashtra government discontinued the stamp duty waiver on property registrations on 31 March.

“April 2021 though has witnessed significant registration numbers as compared to the same period for last few years. There is still demand among the homebuyers, and we believe the numbers will see an uptick once the lockdown restrictions are lifted," said Ashok Mohanani President, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here