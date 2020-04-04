BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Port Trust Ties up With Cruise Operator for Floating Quarantine Facility

Representative image of a quarantine center.(Credit: AP)

Representative image of a quarantine center.(Credit: AP)

The cruise vessel has a capacity to accommodate nearly 2,000 persons, which can be used as a quarantine facility, the state-run port operator said it a statement.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 11:48 PM IST
Share this:

Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) on Saturday said it is in talks with a cruise operator for making available its cruise vessel as a floating quarantine facility.

The cruise vessel has a capacity to accommodate nearly 2,000 persons, which can be used as a quarantine facility, the state-run port operator said it a statement.

"We have established tie-ups between BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and a cruise vessel having accommodation for 2,000 persons on board to serve as floating quarantine facility. Along with that, we have also tied up with Sailors' Home at Wadi Bunder having a capacity of 500 beds for use as quarantine facility," MbPT chairman Sanjay Bhatia said.

He, however, did not specify which cruise liner has tied up for this cause.

According to sources, MbPT is currently in talks with Essel Group''s cruise liner Jalesh Cruises to provide its vessel.

Such measures are crucial especially at a time when the number of confirmed cases inÂ Maharahstra has climbed to 537 with Mumbai alone reporting 179 cases.

The virus has killed 19 people in the state till now.

MbPT has also started quarantine wards at three locations, including Dhanvantari building in MbPT Hospital, Nadkarni Park Welfare Centre, Wadala, and CMC building inside Indira Docks for keeping the suspected persons.

"Besides, we are also making available vacant flats in the residential quarters in the vicinity of the hospital for accommodating the isolation cases or for the staff on emergency duty," he added.

Bhatia further said that all port operations are being carried out with minimum operational employees.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,628

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    243,871

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,899

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres