Mumbai Port Trust Ties up With Cruise Operator for Floating Quarantine Facility

Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) on Saturday said it is in talks with a cruise operator for making available its cruise vessel as a floating quarantine facility.

The cruise vessel has a capacity to accommodate nearly 2,000 persons, which can be used as a quarantine facility, the state-run port operator said it a statement.

"We have established tie-ups between BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and a cruise vessel having accommodation for 2,000 persons on board to serve as floating quarantine facility. Along with that, we have also tied up with Sailors' Home at Wadi Bunder having a capacity of 500 beds for use as quarantine facility," MbPT chairman Sanjay Bhatia said.

He, however, did not specify which cruise liner has tied up for this cause.

According to sources, MbPT is currently in talks with Essel Group''s cruise liner Jalesh Cruises to provide its vessel.

Such measures are crucial especially at a time when the number of confirmed cases inÂ Maharahstra has climbed to 537 with Mumbai alone reporting 179 cases.

The virus has killed 19 people in the state till now.

MbPT has also started quarantine wards at three locations, including Dhanvantari building in MbPT Hospital, Nadkarni Park Welfare Centre, Wadala, and CMC building inside Indira Docks for keeping the suspected persons.

"Besides, we are also making available vacant flats in the residential quarters in the vicinity of the hospital for accommodating the isolation cases or for the staff on emergency duty," he added.

Bhatia further said that all port operations are being carried out with minimum operational employees.