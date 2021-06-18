Mumbai Property Tax: No Hike Till Covid-19 Situation Continues, Says Mayor

In a bid to provide relief to property owners amid the second wave of coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra government on Friday said there will be no change in property tax now. “There will be no hike in Property tax in Mumbai till the Covid-19 situation continues," said Kishori Pednekar, mayor of Mumbai, according to news agency ANI.

“We don’t know how long will it take but till then we will not burden Mumbaikars by increasing the property tax," she further added, ANI mentioned.

The Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier proposed to increase the property tax by at least 14 per cent based on ready reckoner rates as on April 1, 2021. At present, property tax rates are calculated based on the ready reckoner rates of 2015 in the financial capital. The corportaion wanted to revise the rates following the current ready reckoner rate. Usually BMC updates property rates in five years.

The BMC has collected Rs 2, 002 crore in property tax as of February 25.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here