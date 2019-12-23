Jharkhand result tally
Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad Top Uber India's List of 2-5 AM Travellers
Interestingly, Uber recorded the highest number of rides on its platform this year in India on December 7 and 6.
Representational image (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Mumbai may be popular as the city that never sleeps, but Surat and Ahmedabad seem to be equally awake in wee hours of morning, taking most cab rides between 2-5 AM, according to Uber's annual review.
Pune and Kochi also featured in the top 5 cities in India in 2019 that saw the highest percentage of trips between 2 AM and 5 AM. The US-based company said Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai were the top 5 Indian cities, accounting for the highest number of Uber rides in 2019.
These cities also topped the tally of riders taking UberPOOL (shared) rides this year. Interestingly, Uber recorded the highest number of rides on its platform this year in India on December 7 and 6. While the company did not provide any reasoning, it said Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai accounted for the highest share of these rides.
Delhi, it said, led by a significant margin, and the rest of the four were close to each other. These four cities were also the top 5 cities in India with the highest number of Uber rides by international travellers in 2019, as per the data.
London, San Francisco, Doha, Dhaka and Toronto were the five leading cities with the highest number of rides this year by India-registered users.
"We're excited about showcasing how India 'Ubered' in 2019. It is humbling to see that our vision of a multimodal mobility solution is fitting so well in the everyday life of Indian riders...," Uber Head of Cities, India and South Asia Prabhjeet Singh said.
-
