Muse Wearables Unveils AI-powered Wellness Smart Band

Chennai:: Muse Wearables, an IIT Madras incubated technology startup on Friday unveiled artificial intelligence powered personal wellness smart band ‘Muse Cue’ that would alert users on COVID-19 symptoms besides offering a host of a features, a company official said. The Muse Cue personal wellness smart band, can detect silent hypoxia at an early stage and would enable digital consultations with specialists based on the symptoms.

“The Muse Cue is made of anodized aluminum and recyclable plastic. It is sleek and elegant and has LED alerts..by observing COVID-19 patients, we found that the resting heart rate, heart rate variability and respiratory act as key indicators of the infection,” company co-founder Sai Prasanth said on the launch of the band. The smart band can detect in advance of one to three days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms like high body temperature or low oxygen alerting the users, he said.

Prasanth said continuous tracking also helps monitor the progression of COVID-19 from the pre-symptom stage, through symptom stage until the recovery stage. Muse Wearables said the Muse Cue band would be retailed at an introductory price at Rs 3,599 till September 20.

According to company chief operating officer K Prathyusha, the primary intention (on the launch of smart band) was not (only) to provide conclusive medical diagnoses but to help in predictive health. “…for continuous monitoring of all vitals, a health band needs to be very intelligent as well as context-aware.The band also needs to know the best time to take measurements accurately,” she said.

Muse Cue would be aware of ambient temperature, besides the user statistics, she said highlighting some of the features. Muse Wearables designs, develops and sells wearable electronics, consumer mobile internet services. In 2018, it launched payments hybrid smartwatch along with their Muse Health and Pay platforms. The company aims to become a global consumer brand with cutting-edge innovations across consumer electronic, health technology among many others..

