Musk: Apple CEO Didn't Take Meeting About Buying Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but the iPhone makers CEO blew off the meeting.

In a tweet Tuesday, Musk said he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for one-tenth of our current value). He refused to take the meeting.

Teslas market value is $616 billion, as of the close of trading Tuesday. One-tenth of that is $61.6 billion.

Musk said he sought out the meeting with Cook during the darkest days of the Model 3 program, a reference to Teslas first electric car designed for the mass market. As recently as 2018, Tesla was struggling to meet its vehicle production goals and turn a profit.

Tesla’s fortunes have changed since then. The automaker is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles. Its shares have soared 665% this year alone, making it the world’s most valuable automaker and among the top 10 biggest U.S. companies in the S&P 500 index, which Tesla entered on Monday.

Musk’s tweet followed published reports suggesting Apple is working on developing its own electric cars.

Apple declined to comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor