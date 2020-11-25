Muthoot Finance, Mphasis and Other Stocks in Focus Today

The Indian market is expected to open higher with global hopes for coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 445.87 points or 1.01 per cent to 44,523.05, with domestic indices closing at record high. At 7:00 am today, the SGX Nifty was trading at 13,154.00, raising 71.00 points or 0.54 percent higher. As the day for Indian market begins with a positive note, here are the stocks to watch out for today:

Muthoot Finance: The Reserve Bank of India, on Tuesday, did not agree Muthoot Finance's proposal to acquire IDBI Mutual Fund. The request for a no-objection certificate was rejected, citing that the sponsoring of Mutual Fund or owning Asset Management Company (AMC) is not in accordance with an operating NBFC’s activities.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned bank is issuing Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds, with an aim to raise Rs 1,000 crore to fund business growth.

Reliance Industries: The Reliance Industries received Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.73 per cent stake from Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Mphasis: With a US patent for Autocode, a deep learning-based framework, the IT firm’s shares raise 1.34%. The company’s stocks pull up by three times in four years.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has received a completion certificate for its Agra Etawah BOT Project under AE Tollway (SPV), a part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT.

HFCL: Promoter MN Ventures Private Limited acquired 5 lakh equity shares of the company from the open market. The transaction has raised its holding to 22.48 percent from 22.44 percent.

SBI: The State Bank of India (SBI) is among the two banks that are expected to yield high profits this week. The bank’s stocks have SBI suggests optimist move among the investors.