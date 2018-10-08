GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mutual Funds AUM Drops 12.5% to Rs 22 Lakh Crore in Sep-end on Massive Outflow

According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data, the asset under management (AUM) of the industry, comprising 41 active players, stood at Rs 22.06 lakh crore at the end of September, as compared to a record Rs 25.20 lakh crore in August-end.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mutual Funds AUM Drops 12.5% to Rs 22 Lakh Crore in Sep-end on Massive Outflow
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Mutual funds' asset base declined 12.5 per cent to Rs 22 lakh crore in September-end on the back of massive outflow from liquid funds and income schemes.

According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data, the asset under management (AUM) of the industry, comprising 41 active players, stood at Rs 22.06 lakh crore at the end of September, as compared to a record Rs 25.20 lakh crore in August-end.

The monthly drop in the asset base is mainly due to an outflow of Rs 2.3 lakh crore from mutual fund schemes.

This included Rs 2.11 lakh crore withdrawal from liquid funds or money market segment which invest in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon.

In addition, income schemes -- type of debt mutual funds that deliver a steady income -- have seen a pullout of Rs 32,504 crore. Besides, gold ETFs continued to see net outflow of Rs 33 crore.

However, equity and equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS) saw an infusion of Rs 11,250 crore. Besides, balanced funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 731 crore.

Mutual funds are investment vehicles made up of a pool of funds collected from a large number of investors. The funds are invested in stocks, bonds and money market instruments, among others.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,474.38 +97.39 ( +0.28%)

Nifty 50

10,348.05 +31.60 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,109.40 5.77
Yes Bank 221.20 7.38
Dewan Housing 223.10 -18.92
Bajaj Finance 1,974.85 -2.39
HDFC Bank 1,945.00 -1.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,107.95 5.53
Dewan Housing 223.50 -18.52
Yes Bank 220.80 7.08
HDFC 1,670.15 -2.62
Bajaj Finance 1,973.80 -3.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 179.20 8.54
Yes Bank 221.20 7.38
Reliance 1,109.40 5.77
IOC 124.85 5.76
Kotak Mahindra 1,104.30 4.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 220.80 7.08
Reliance 1,107.95 5.53
Hero Motocorp 2,881.75 5.14
Kotak Mahindra 1,104.60 4.87
Asian Paints 1,251.45 3.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 206.75 -10.75
Hindalco 222.55 -7.67
Tech Mahindra 694.90 -2.74
Wipro 317.50 -2.40
HDFC 1,667.70 -2.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 206.85 -10.78
HDFC 1,670.15 -2.62
Wipro 318.35 -2.14
Axis Bank 556.50 -2.10
Tata Motors 212.75 -1.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...