Myntra Appoints Nandita Sinha as CEO: All You Need to Know About New Myntra CEO

New Delhi, Nov 12: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Friday said it has named Nandita Sinha as its Chief Executive Officer. Her appointment is effective January 1, 2020, and she will report to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Sinha succeeds Amar Nagaram, who quit Myntra last month after leading the company as the CEO for nearly three years. She will join Myntra from group company Flipkart, where, as Vice President, Customer Growth and Marketing, she is currently leading the overall charter for marketing. As a seasoned leader in the consumer internet space, Sinha has deep expertise in leading businesses, and driving tech-pivoted growth and innovation, a statement said.

During her about eight-year tenure at Flipkart, she has worked across multiple roles and categories, including beauty and personal care, books and general merchandise, home and furniture and has built a strong organisation, grooming several future leaders with her exemplary people skills, it added. She had joined Flipkart in August 2013 after stints in Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd. Before joining Flipkart, she was the co-founder at MyBabyCart.com, an e-commerce site.

Myntra is integral to the group as an organisation that leads the charter on fashion, beauty and lifestyle, solving the dynamic needs of the modern fashion-conscious consumer. As the forerunner of several innovations and unique consumer experiences, our aspirations continue to grow for Myntra as a separate company," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said. He exuded confidence that given Sinha’s strong background in driving businesses and an acute focus on customer-centricity, she will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Myntra’s evolution as its CEO.

As a leading player in the space, Myntra has played a key role in revolutionising how people shop fashion and beauty, on the back of an amazing customer experience. I am very excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity of driving Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion further while working with a very talented team at Myntra," Sinha said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.