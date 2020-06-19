As Covid-19 Forces Shoppers to Move Online, Myntra Hires 5,000 Employees for Sale Season

As coronavirus changes the dynamics of shopping by pushing consumers towards online portals, Myntra, the online fashion and lifestyle store owned by Flipkart, has hired 5,000 employees for the 12th edition of its ‘End of Reason Sale’ from June 19 to June 22, including some staffers who will be working from home.

Shoppers from across the country will have access to over 7 lakh options from over 3,000 brands during the sale, Business Today reported. Myntra expects about 30 lakh people to shop on its platform during the sale.

CEO of Myntra Amar Nagaram said as the government lifted restrictions in Unlock 1, categories such as fashion essentials, women's ethnic wear, kidswear, active and sportswear, and beauty and personal care and these were also expected to boom during the online sale.

He added that 15,000 kirana partners will cater to 75 per cent of the overall deliveries, spanning about 300 cities, the report said.

As an added bonus for its employees, Myntra has also introduced "recharge leave", which means staffers get two days off after wrapping up the sale.

“We understand that these are challenging times for those who are coming for work at the fulfilment centres and even those who are working from home. This is a first-of-its-kind leave to ensure employees rejuvenate themselves,” said Nagaram.