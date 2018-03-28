English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nafed Signs Rs 478 Crore Debt Settlement Pact With 8 Banks
Cooperative Nafed has been incurring losses because of mounting interest liability on outstanding loans of around Rs 1,600 crore due to its failed tie-up businesses during 2003-06.
A shop owned by Nafed.
New Delhi: Cooperative Nafed has settled debt worth Rs 478 crore with eight banks, mainly through cash and sale of a prime property in the national capital, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.
The one-time settlement, which includes payout of Rs 220 crore in cash, will help Nafed to undertake smoothly the procurement operations on behalf of the government.
Nafed had incurred bad debt of around Rs 1,600 crore in its tie-up businesses during 2003-06. The cooperative had provided financial support of Rs 3,945 crore to 62 private parties for trading in non-agri items and out of that, many turned defaulters.
Nafed has been incurring losses because of mounting interest liability on outstanding loans due to its failed tie-up businesses. It had sought a revival package from the government to run its operations.
"The One Time Settlement with the lender banks has been made at Rs 478 crore with cash payment of Rs 220 crore and assignment of sale rights of one of its prime properties located at Lawrence Road, New Delhi," the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.
In addition, the lenders are entitled to the assignment of auction right of the property of one of the defaulters of its tie-up business conducted in the years 2003-05, it said.
The debt settlement agreement was signed by the deputy general manager of Central Bank of India on behalf of lender banks in the presence of Nafed's additional managing director.
The ministry said that Nafed procures oilseeds, cotton, pulses and copra at the support price on behalf of the government under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).
Though the fund requirement of the PSS was separately provided to Nafed through sovereign guarantee, its problems with banks many a times created hurdles in smooth drawals even against government guarantee, affecting payment to the farmers, it explained.
"It is hoped that with this settlement, the PSS operations will be more smooth and effective," the ministry added.
During the last three years, Nafed has made a record procurement of oilseeds and pulses at minimum support price under the PSS. Further, it has procured around 90 per cent of the buffer target of pulses.
This settlement has brought much relief to the organisation and its employees in particular and cooperative sector in general, the ministry added.
Also Watch
The one-time settlement, which includes payout of Rs 220 crore in cash, will help Nafed to undertake smoothly the procurement operations on behalf of the government.
Nafed had incurred bad debt of around Rs 1,600 crore in its tie-up businesses during 2003-06. The cooperative had provided financial support of Rs 3,945 crore to 62 private parties for trading in non-agri items and out of that, many turned defaulters.
Nafed has been incurring losses because of mounting interest liability on outstanding loans due to its failed tie-up businesses. It had sought a revival package from the government to run its operations.
"The One Time Settlement with the lender banks has been made at Rs 478 crore with cash payment of Rs 220 crore and assignment of sale rights of one of its prime properties located at Lawrence Road, New Delhi," the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.
In addition, the lenders are entitled to the assignment of auction right of the property of one of the defaulters of its tie-up business conducted in the years 2003-05, it said.
The debt settlement agreement was signed by the deputy general manager of Central Bank of India on behalf of lender banks in the presence of Nafed's additional managing director.
The ministry said that Nafed procures oilseeds, cotton, pulses and copra at the support price on behalf of the government under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).
Though the fund requirement of the PSS was separately provided to Nafed through sovereign guarantee, its problems with banks many a times created hurdles in smooth drawals even against government guarantee, affecting payment to the farmers, it explained.
"It is hoped that with this settlement, the PSS operations will be more smooth and effective," the ministry added.
During the last three years, Nafed has made a record procurement of oilseeds and pulses at minimum support price under the PSS. Further, it has procured around 90 per cent of the buffer target of pulses.
This settlement has brought much relief to the organisation and its employees in particular and cooperative sector in general, the ministry added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Fortis Health
|123.35
|-18.90
|-13.29
|Titan Company
|942.30
|-0.10
|-0.01
|Tata Steel
|571.05
|-18.95
|-3.21
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,861.10
|+8.80
|+0.10
|TCS
|2,849.15
|+1.45
|+0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Gujarat Gas
|831.30
|-4.95
|-0.59
|Bank of Baroda
|142.20
|-1.55
|-1.08
|Aarti Ind
|1,144.20
|+0.70
|+0.06
|Fortis Health
|123.40
|-19.05
|-13.37
|M&M Financial
|458.00
|+0.50
|+0.11
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Excessive Penalty to Smith & Warner Down to Mass Hysteria: Warne
- Australia Clears Coach Darren Lehmann After Cover-up Claims
- Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan's Selfie Will Take You Back To Humsafar Days
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- 102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Breathe Life Into an Unusual Father-Son Story