Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Nalco Shares Gain Over 4% After Announcing Record Dividend of 115%

At its 38th annual general meeting (AGM), Nalco announced a dividend of 115% for financial year 2018-19 amounting to Rs 1,072.73 crore.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 19, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nalco Shares Gain Over 4% After Announcing Record Dividend of 115%
File photo.
Loading...

National Aluminium Co. Ltd (Nalco) shares climbed over 4% in intra-day trade on Thursday, i.e. 19 September, after the company declared its highest-ever dividend since its inception in 1981.

At its 38th annual general meeting (AGM), Nalco announced a dividend of 115% for financial year 2018-19 amounting to Rs 1,072.73 crore. This will work out to Rs 5.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each. The company had last year announced a dividend of 114% amounting to Rs 1,101.77 crore.

At 10:37 am, Nalco shares were trading at Rs 45, up 1%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 46.40. The stock has fallen over 35% in the past one year.

Nalco’s CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said at the AGM: “Year 2018-19 has been an extremely rewarding year for Nalco on all fronts. We have not only excelled in making production, profit, productivity and people engagement, we have also made exemplary contribution in promoting and putting focus on nature, nurture and future.”

Chand added that Nalco posted its highest-ever sales turnover and export earnings in 2018-19, adding that the company achieved its best performance in a decade with a net profit of Rs 1,732 crore, a jump of 29% over the previous year.

According to reports, Nalco has given the government a total of Rs 32,886 crore towards taxes, duties, royalties, dividend etc till 2018-19, with the Centre receiving Rs 25,917 crore, while the rest Rs 6,969 crore going to the state government.

Nalco has reportedly managed to be the lowest-cost producer of alumina in the world consecutively for the last four years, lowest cost producer of bauxite in the world in 2018 and one of the top three central public sector enterprises with highest net foreign exchange earnings.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,249.83 -314.05 ( -0.86%)

NIFTY 50

10,744.10 -96.55 ( -0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.10 -1.54
ICICI Bank 388.10 -2.82
Maruti Suzuki 6,059.75 -0.58
HDFC 1,984.00 -0.22
IndusInd Bank 1,290.30 -3.01
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Power 64.05 0.00
Yes Bank 60.10 -6.24
Embassy Office 397.95 -0.45
Maruti Suzuki 6,058.45 -0.58
SBI 275.40 -1.82
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 340.35 1.42
Britannia 2,640.00 1.00
Asian Paints 1,557.50 0.63
Tata Motors 121.80 0.04
HUL 1,833.50 0.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 340.60 1.44
Asian Paints 1,558.30 0.66
HUL 1,834.20 0.27
Tata Motors 121.75 -0.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.05 -6.32
Zee Entertain 321.95 -4.01
IndusInd Bank 1,290.25 -3.02
GAIL 130.95 -2.96
Tata Steel 347.60 -2.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.10 -6.24
IndusInd Bank 1,290.95 -2.91
Tata Steel 347.65 -2.90
ICICI Bank 388.15 -2.76
Hero Motocorp 2,516.00 -2.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram