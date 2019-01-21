LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Modi Govt Likely to Replace Subsidies With Cash for Farmers Months Before 2019 Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is planning to combine all farm subsidies, including fertilizer costs, and instead pay farmers cash.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Govt Likely to Replace Subsidies With Cash for Farmers Months Before 2019 Polls
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: With agrarian crisis enveloping almost all of India, the Centre is considering a plan to transfer cash to farmers to ease their financial burden instead of offering subsidies.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is planning to combine all farm subsidies, including fertilizer costs, and instead pay farmers cash.

The additional cost is expected to be limited to Rs 700 billion annually after a full roll-out of the program, Bloomberg stated quoted their sources. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had budgeted Rs 701 billion for farm subsidies in the year ending March 31.

It will be interesting to note that the Centre has already exceeded the annual budget deficit target and has little room for spending in the current year, having forgone some tax revenue on goods and services following the three election defeats in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP, which is seeking a second term, has to win over discontented farmers before the election. They have been hit by falling crop prices and rising input costs, prompting thousands of them to protest in the street to seek debt waivers.

At the same time, the opposition Congress has raised pressure on the government to act after it waived off farm loans following victories against the BJP in three states last month.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,578.96 +192.35 ( +0.53%)

NIFTY 50

10,961.85 +54.90 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,237.70 4.50
Sun Pharma 398.30 1.93
Kotak Mahindra 1,267.60 2.21
Larsen 1,314.55 -0.25
HDFC Bank 2,148.15 0.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,234.50 4.36
ICICI Bank 371.25 -0.17
Sun Pharma 398.35 1.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,267.30 2.42
Yes Bank 192.10 -3.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,237.70 4.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,267.60 2.21
Bajaj Finserv 6,384.55 2.15
Bajaj Finance 2,594.20 2.02
Sun Pharma 398.30 1.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,234.50 4.36
Kotak Mahindra 1,267.30 2.42
Sun Pharma 398.35 1.94
Bajaj Finance 2,588.90 1.89
Infosys 742.75 1.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,794.25 -3.61
Yes Bank 191.95 -3.35
Wipro 337.80 -2.41
Maruti Suzuki 7,208.40 -2.03
IOC 135.65 -1.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,794.50 -3.40
Yes Bank 192.10 -3.10
Maruti Suzuki 7,200.95 -2.07
Power Grid Corp 190.35 -1.50
Bajaj Auto 2,685.45 -1.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram