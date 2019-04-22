Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nasim Zaidi Quits Jet Airways Board Citing 'Personal Reasons, Time Constraints'

Zaidi, the former Chief Election Commissioner and ex- civil aviation secretary, joined the Jet Airways board in August last year.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nasim Zaidi Quits Jet Airways Board Citing 'Personal Reasons, Time Constraints'
File photo Nasim Zaidi.
Loading...
Mumbai: Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Monday said its non-executive and non-independent director Nasim Zaidi has quit the board, citing personal reasons and time constraints.

Zaidi, the former Chief Election Commissioner and ex- civil aviation secretary, joined the Jet Airways board in August last year.

"This is to inform you that Nasim Zaidi has submitted his resignation as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company with effect from April 21 due to personal reasons and constraints of time," Jet Airways said in an exchange filing.

The airline, which ceased all its operations temporarily last week, is under the management control of State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders following a debt-recast plan approved by its board last month.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,890.16 -250.12 ( -0.64%)

NIFTY 50

11,665.20 -87.60 ( -0.75%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,362.50 -1.69
HDFC Bank 2,294.30 0.03
Jet Airways 147.60 -10.46
PC Jeweller 134.95 -7.03
Yes Bank 246.70 -3.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 130.55 -4.18
Jet Airways 147.10 -10.25
PC Jeweller 135.05 -6.99
Vinati Organics 1,738.00 -1.36
Yes Bank 246.80 -3.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 287.45 0.93
TCS 2,165.15 0.70
HCL Tech 1,108.80 0.56
Infosys 720.40 0.47
Power Grid Corp 195.20 0.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,165.20 0.92
HCL Tech 1,108.35 0.73
Infosys 720.65 0.59
Power Grid Corp 195.20 0.51
HDFC Bank 2,295.20 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 345.80 -4.71
Yes Bank 246.70 -3.56
IOC 151.05 -3.24
Indiabulls Hsg 774.80 -3.22
Bharti Airtel 339.00 -2.29
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 246.80 -3.33
Bharti Airtel 339.25 -2.16
IndusInd Bank 1,731.00 -1.87
Kotak Mahindra 1,353.00 -1.72
Axis Bank 759.15 -1.56
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram