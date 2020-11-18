National Australia Bank Says Threat Against Branches Was Hoax

National Australia Bank said a threat against its branches was deemed a hoax by police and it would reopen all 600 of it branches on Thursday.

Australia’s second-biggest lender shut all its branches and offices by Wednesday afternoon, citing a “physical security threat”, but did not give further details.

Queensland police told The Australian newspaper that a number of NAB branches in the state reported bomb threats.

“The latest advice from State and Federal police is that the threat is not credible and has been deemed a hoax,” NAB said in a statement on its website.

It is safe to return to all NAB locations from Thursday morning, the bank added.

A spokeswoman for the Australian Federal Police said NAB was provided with support, but declined to give further details.

