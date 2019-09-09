Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

National Company Law Tribunal Asks SBI Not to Sell Videocon's Overseas Oil & Gas assets

The Videocon group along with its with 15 operating companies, owes over Rs 90,000 crore to lenders and is among the 40 largest defaulters identified by the Reserve Bank in its first list for insolvency in late 2016.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
National Company Law Tribunal Asks SBI Not to Sell Videocon's Overseas Oil & Gas assets
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked SBI not go ahead with its plans to sell the overseas oil & gas assets of Videocon Industries in its bid to recover some of their dues from the bankrupt group.

Asking for maintaining the status quo, the NCLT said if SBI is allowed to execute the sale as advertised, the Videocon Group may suffer an irreparable losses if this tribunal in future takes a view that the assets in question belong to or owned by the group.

These subsidiaries are special purpose vehicles (SPVs) specifically incorporated by Venugopal Dhoot for holding foreign oil and gas assets for and on behalf of the group, the tribunal said in its order dated September 7.

Therefore, it said, the creditors of these SPVs have lodged their claims with the RP. However, on merits the matter is still sub judice, the tribunal added.

"SBI is hereby prohibited to go ahead with the advertisement and is directed to maintain the status quo till the decision is pronounced on merits," the NCLT said.

The order came after SBI has advertised to sell the upstream oil and gas assets of Videocon in Brazil and Indonesia inviting expression of interests (EoIs).

Videocon Industries had earlier requested NCLT to include Videocon Energy Brazil and Videocon Indonesia Nunukan Inc in the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process, after its lenders invited bids for these assets to recover part of their debt.

The Videocon group along with its with 15 operating companies, owes over Rs 90,000 crore to lenders and is among the 40 largest defaulters identified by the Reserve Bank in its first list for insolvency in late 2016.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,145.45 +163.68 ( +0.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,003.05 +56.85 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
ICICI Bank 395.45 1.05
RBL Bank 360.40 7.12
Reliance 1,222.20 -0.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,248.20 0.14
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
RBL Bank 360.35 7.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
UPL 587.45 3.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Larsen 1,357.00 2.13
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.30 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.10 2.05
Bharti Airtel 356.15 1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,084.40 -1.45
Infosys 829.10 -1.32
Tech Mahindra 712.90 -1.23
Eicher Motors 16,206.75 -1.22
Bajaj Auto 2,817.80 -0.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,085.00 -1.50
Infosys 830.00 -1.21
Bajaj Auto 2,806.75 -1.16
TCS 2,183.30 -0.65
NTPC 126.30 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram