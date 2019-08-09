Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

National Company Law Tribunal Rejects Deloitte, KPMG Arm's No-jurisdiction Plea

Deloitte said it will review the order issued by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and decide on a course of action shortly, while KPMG affiliate - BSR & Associates - said they will appeal the order.

Reuters

Updated:August 9, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
National Company Law Tribunal Rejects Deloitte, KPMG Arm's No-jurisdiction Plea
A file photo of the Deloitte logo outside the company's office in Gurugram, Haryana. (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: An Indian tribunal on Friday rejected an appeal by the auditors of debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), challenging the court's jurisdiction to ban them for alleged abetment of financial fraud.

The government has asked for a five-year ban on Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP and a KPMG affiliate for allegedly aiding and abetting a financial fraud at IFIN, a unit of IL&FS, whose debt defaults last year triggered fears of a financial contagion and spooked investors. Both firms have denied any wrongdoing.

Deloitte said it will review the order issued by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and decide on a course of action shortly, while KPMG affiliate - BSR & Associates - said they will appeal the order.

As part of a widespread probe into an alleged fraud and mismanagement at IL&FS, India detected at least 22 violations of auditing standards by the auditors, according to legal filings seen by Reuters.

The auditing firms gave clean audit reports and "deliberately" failed to report fraudulent activities at IFIN, according to the filing.

The alleged fraud was exposed last autumn, and Deloitte and BSR had said the law only allowed such a ban to be imposed if the auditor was actively auditing the company at the time, and did not allow the government to take into account the firm's work over previous years.

The case will be heard by the NCLT on September 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,581.91 +254.55 ( +0.68%)

NIFTY 50

11,109.65 +77.20 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,282.00 2.19
Yes Bank 82.15 -7.90
Indiabulls Hsg 505.25 13.71
Reliance 1,162.10 0.85
HDFC 2,211.65 1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Avenue Supermar 1,452.85 1.58
Indiabulls Hsg 505.55 13.77
IndusInd Bank 1,413.90 -0.08
Yes Bank 82.10 -7.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,101.20 3.36
See all Most Active »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram