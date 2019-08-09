NBCC India Shares Plunge 14% as Real Estate Business Drags Q1 Results
At 10:57 am, the NBCC stock was trading at Rs 35.60, down 10.4%, on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 34.05, its 52-week low. The stock has corrected nearly 50% in the last one year.
(Image for Representation)
NBCC (India) Ltd shares plunged as much as 14% in intraday trade on Friday, i.e. 9 August, after the company posted disappointing set of numbers for the first quarter ended June (Q1).
At 10:57 am, the NBCC stock was trading at Rs 35.60, down 10.4%, on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 34.05, its 52-week low. The stock has corrected nearly 50% in the last one year.
NBCC said its net profit in the June quarter declined 39% year-on-year to Rs 51 crore against Rs 82.85 crore in the year-ago period.
Brokerage house ICICI Direct had earlier said it was expecting NBCC to report a net profit of Rs 75.5 crore in the June quarter.
The company reported a total consolidated net income of Rs 1,941.73 crore for the June quarter, down 16% from Rs 2,307.81 crore recorded
in the same quarter last year.
NBCC’s operational revenue during the June quarter also fell 16% to Rs 1,886 crore from Rs 2,252 crore a year ago mainly dented by the its real estate business. The realty division’s revenue was down by a whopping 96% to Rs 5 crore from Rs 130 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit before tax and interest was a tepid Rs 14 lakh compared with Rs 68 crore.
The NBCC board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share on a face value of Rs 1 per equity share for FY19.
NBCC (India) is a public sector company with operations organized into three market focused segments: project management consultancy, engineering procurement and construction (EPC) and real estate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|494.40
|11.26
|HDFC Bank
|2,279.25
|2.06
|Yes Bank
|84.90
|-4.82
|Reliance
|1,172.95
|1.79
|HDFC
|2,232.55
|2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Avenue Supermar
|1,442.90
|0.88
|IndusInd Bank
|1,430.10
|1.06
|Indiabulls Hsg
|494.50
|11.29
|Yes Bank
|85.00
|-4.66
|Dilip Buildcon
|411.05
|2.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|494.40
|11.26
|Vedanta
|144.20
|3.97
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,572.85
|3.87
|Eicher Motors
|17,468.00
|3.90
|Grasim
|762.50
|3.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|144.15
|4.04
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,095.00
|3.26
|Bajaj Finance
|3,442.60
|3.20
|HDFC
|2,233.00
|2.37
|Axis Bank
|674.25
|2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|84.90
|-4.82
|Coal India
|209.15
|-1.27
|ITC
|254.85
|-1.13
|Bharti Airtel
|370.00
|-0.58
|GAIL
|121.35
|-0.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|85.00
|-4.66
|Coal India
|209.20
|-1.25
|ITC
|254.95
|-1.09
|Bharti Airtel
|370.05
|-0.58
|TCS
|2,249.75
|-0.40
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Visits Actor's Residence After Grandfather's Death
- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Join Jonas Brothers on Happiness Begins Tour
- Video of Stubborn Dog Refusing to Walk is Cheering Netizens up in the US
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+