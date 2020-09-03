BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

NBCC Signs MoU With Election Commission To Build Office Bldg At Dwarka, Delhi

NBCC Signs MoU With Election Commission To Build Office Bldg At Dwarka, Delhi

New Delhi: State-owned firm NBCC has bagged Rs 150 crore project from Election Commission of India to design and construct an office building at Dwarka in the national capital. In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Election Commission of India on September 1 for planning, designing and construction of office building in Dwarka, New Delhi. The company would work as a project management consultant. “The likely estimated cost of the project would be Rs 150 crore,” the filing said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 3, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
