Republic Day 2019
1-min read

NCL Donates Rs 1 Crore for Govt's 'Swachh Bharat Kosh'

'Swachh Bharat Kosh, established under the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance of the central government, was set up to attract Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to be used for PM Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
NCL Donates Rs 1 Crore for Govt's 'Swachh Bharat Kosh'
Swach Bharat Abhiyan is a nation-wide campaign launched by Prime Minister Modi with the aim to clean up the streets and roads. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Coal India subsidiary, has contributed Rs. 1 crore towards the government's 'Swachh Bharat Kosh'.

'Swachh Bharat Kosh, established under the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance of the central government, was set up to attract Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to be used for PM Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign.

An NCL statement said on Monday that it had been contributing to the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ regularly by undertaking various activities such as running cleanliness drives, organizing mass awareness programmes and mobilizing masses through events like painting competitions.

According to their statement, NCL also constructed a total of 6,200 toilets in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh under the mission.

NCL's contribution to Coal India's total production is around 15 per cent and it generates 10 per cent of the nation's electricity.


