English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCLAT Allows Banks to Declare Defaulting ILFS Accounts as NPAs
The NCLAT had in February prohibited banks from recognising any IL&FS group accounts as non-performing assets without first seeking approval from the tribunal.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed the banks to declare as non-performing assets the accounts of IL&FS and its group companies that have defaulted on payments.
A bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya lifted the embargo on the banks to declare the accounts of the debt-ridden IL&FS and its 300 group entities.
However, the appellate tribunal has also clarified that although the banks would declare the IL&FS accounts as NPAs but can not initiate the recovery process and debit money.
The bench has observed that lenders must not withdraw support until a resolution is found of the IL&FS and its group companies.
Presently, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group companies, with a collective debt of over Rs 90,000 crore, are going through the resolution process.
The NCLAT had in February prohibited banks from recognising any IL&FS group accounts as non-performing assets without first seeking approval from the tribunal.
The RBI had moved the NCLAT, filing a plea to modify the order allowing the banks to declare the defaulting accounts of IL&FS as NPAs as per the banking regulations.
Now, all group companies of IL&FS are being classified according to their ability to meet payment obligations.
Those able to meet all payment obligations are categorised as 'green' while companies able to meet only operational payments and senior secured debt obligations are categorised as 'amber'. Others are categorised as 'red'.
A bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya lifted the embargo on the banks to declare the accounts of the debt-ridden IL&FS and its 300 group entities.
However, the appellate tribunal has also clarified that although the banks would declare the IL&FS accounts as NPAs but can not initiate the recovery process and debit money.
The bench has observed that lenders must not withdraw support until a resolution is found of the IL&FS and its group companies.
Presently, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group companies, with a collective debt of over Rs 90,000 crore, are going through the resolution process.
The NCLAT had in February prohibited banks from recognising any IL&FS group accounts as non-performing assets without first seeking approval from the tribunal.
The RBI had moved the NCLAT, filing a plea to modify the order allowing the banks to declare the defaulting accounts of IL&FS as NPAs as per the banking regulations.
Now, all group companies of IL&FS are being classified according to their ability to meet payment obligations.
Those able to meet all payment obligations are categorised as 'green' while companies able to meet only operational payments and senior secured debt obligations are categorised as 'amber'. Others are categorised as 'red'.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|173.75
|3.42
|Reliance
|1,405.05
|0.88
|HDFC Bank
|2,355.80
|1.65
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,683.25
|0.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,406.35
|1.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|173.80
|3.45
|ICICI Bank
|394.60
|-3.23
|Reliance
|1,405.10
|0.96
|Infosys
|729.85
|-2.68
|ITC
|304.65
|1.03
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|173.75
|3.42
|Bharti Infratel
|270.85
|3.16
|Power Grid Corp
|190.20
|2.04
|HDFC Bank
|2,355.80
|1.65
|Hero Motocorp
|2,551.70
|1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|173.80
|3.45
|Power Grid Corp
|189.80
|1.88
|HDFC Bank
|2,353.95
|1.66
|Hero Motocorp
|2,551.60
|1.55
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,407.70
|1.49
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,783.05
|-3.90
|Zee Entertain
|418.45
|-3.27
|Tata Motors
|207.30
|-3.27
|ICICI Bank
|395.55
|-2.93
|IndusInd Bank
|1,561.30
|-2.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|207.15
|-3.29
|ICICI Bank
|394.60
|-3.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,562.60
|-2.81
|Infosys
|729.85
|-2.68
|HCL Tech
|1,159.90
|-1.98
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cardi B Finds An Even More Graphic Way to Shoot Down Billboard Red Carpet Malfunction Claims
- Watch: Woman Uses Soap to Turn Floor into Makeshift Treadmill
- Dark Matter Is Real. Scientists Just Confirmed It, Dispelling Alternative Theories
- Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results