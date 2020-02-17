NCLAT Gives Approval to JSW Steel to Acquire Bhushan Power
A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, said that JSW Stwel will be immuned from the acts done by the former promoters of the Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday allowed JSW Steel to acquire of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd for Rs 19,700 crore by providing it immunity from prosecution.
A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, said that JSW Steel will be immuned from the acts done by the former promoters of the Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd.
However, it also said that prosecution against the former promoters under the money laundering act by the Enforcement Directorate can continue.
It has also rejected the petitions filed by operational creditors, seeking higher claims.
The bench said that the EDITDA earned by BPSL during its Corporate Insolvency resolution period will be given to JSW Steel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,478.00
|-0.58
|LIC Housing Fin
|379.60
|-7.88
|Avenue Supermar
|2,362.75
|-1.60
|Muthoot Finance
|834.00
|11.71
|SBI
|312.35
|-2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,316.05
|1.84
|Nestle
|16,516.05
|1.01
|TCS
|2,205.80
|1.01
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,695.40
|0.81
|IndusInd Bank
|1,181.60
|0.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|99.10
|-4.02
|NTPC
|109.90
|-2.57
|SBI
|312.35
|-2.25
|Power Grid Corp
|180.90
|-1.76
|HDFC
|2,359.60
|-1.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral
- Australian 'Croc Wrangler' Joins Quest to Help Indonesian Crocodile with Tyre Around its Neck
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details
- World SnowShoe Championship: Kashmiri Athletes Create History as They Bag 3 Medals
- Official Olympics, FC Barcelona Twitter Accounts Hacked