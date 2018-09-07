GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NCLAT Says Bids by NuMetal, Vedanta for Essar Steel Valid

A two-member bench of the NCLAT headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya directed lenders of the Essar Steel to expeditiously take a decision.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2018, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCLAT Says Bids by NuMetal, Vedanta for Essar Steel Valid
Essar Group logo outside the headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday ruled that second round bids put in by Russia's VTB Bank-based NuMetal and Vedanta for acquisition of Essar Steel are valid but the same of ArcelorMittal is contingent upon the company clearing Rs 7,000 crore dues of Uttam Galva and KSS within three days.

A two-member bench of the NCLAT headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya directed lenders of the Essar Steel to expeditiously take a decision.

It held that NuMetal was not related to promoters of Essar Steel and so was eligible for submitted a resolution plan for the company.

"As of March 29, Numetal was not a shareholder in one of the related parties, hence the stigma of Section 29A of the IBC goes. Numetal is eligibile and section 29A as of March 29, 2018 does not apply," the bench said.

However, in case of ArcelorMittal, it held that the company was connected to Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, which are classifed by many banks as NPA. "The stigma would continue till the payment of all charges by ArcelorMittal," it said.

The bench further said: "ArcelorMittal is allowed to make payment within 3 working days, that is by September 11."

NCLAT grants more time for resolution period by deducting the litigation period of April 26 to September 7 from the 270-day period.

"CoC (committee of creditors) Would place the approved the adjudicating authority which will expeditiously decide on it," the bench said adding the winner would deposit upfront payment immediately.

The NCLAT also said that lenders are allowed to further negotiate bids for Essar and decide expeditiously.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,309.06 +66.25 ( +0.17%)

Nifty 50

11,568.15 +31.25 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 806.20 +46.90 +6.18
Sun Pharma 660.20 -17.20 -2.54
Reliance 1,272.95 +11.55 +0.92
Yes Bank 326.05 -13.15 -3.88
Tata Motors 278.00 +8.05 +2.98
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 806.00 +46.45 +6.12
Yes Bank 325.95 -13.05 -3.85
Sun Pharma 660.45 -16.20 -2.39
IIFL Holdings 689.35 -23.90 -3.35
Tata Motors 278.40 +8.45 +3.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 951.00 +33.05 +3.60
Hindalco 243.60 +8.20 +3.48
M&M 968.00 +33.05 +3.53
Hero Motocorp 3,279.95 +115.10 +3.64
Bajaj Auto 2,877.00 +93.90 +3.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,278.75 +117.75 +3.73
M&M 968.00 +33.05 +3.53
Bajaj Auto 2,877.70 +94.40 +3.39
Tata Motors 278.00 +8.05 +2.98
Tata Steel 618.65 +18.20 +3.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 326.00 -13.20 -3.89
Sun Pharma 660.70 -16.70 -2.47
Power Grid Corp 195.60 -3.70 -1.86
SBI 291.15 -5.30 -1.79
Adani Ports 378.25 -6.55 -1.70
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 325.90 -13.10 -3.86
Sun Pharma 660.20 -16.45 -2.43
Power Grid Corp 195.60 -3.60 -1.81
SBI 291.40 -5.25 -1.77
Adani Ports 378.00 -6.35 -1.65
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...