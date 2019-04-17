SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

NCLAT Seeks Anil Ambani's Reply on HSBC Daisy's Contempt Plea over Non-payment of Dues

An NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya said he would like to hear Ambani and other respondents over the contempt petition filed by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) and some other minority shareholders of the company over alleged breach of undertaking for payment by group firm Reliance Infratel.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCLAT Seeks Anil Ambani's Reply on HSBC Daisy's Contempt Plea over Non-payment of Dues
File photo of Anil Ambani. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The NCLAT has sought a response from Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani within 10 days over a contempt plea filed against him and other officials by the minority shareholders alleging non-payment of dues by one of its group firms.

An NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said he would like to hear Ambani and other respondents over the contempt petition filed by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) and some other minority shareholders of the company over alleged breach of undertaking for payment by group firm Reliance Infratel.

"We intend to hear the learned counsel appearing on behalf of the contemnor-respondents (Anil Ambani and others)," the bench said.

"They may file short reply within ten days. Rejoinder, if any, may be filed by the appellants within a week thereof," it added.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)has directed that the matter be listed on May 20, 2019 for admission.

HSBC Daisy moved the appellate tribunal over alleged default of payment of Rs 230 crore by Reliance Infratel.

During the proceedings, counsel appearing for HSBC Daisy submitted that the order passed by NCLAT on June 29, 2018 amounts to an undertaking given by the parties in a consent decree over payment of Rs 230 crore and a breach of such undertaking amounts to Contempt of Court.

As per the consent terms of the agreement between Reliance Infratel, HSBC Daisy and others, recorded by the NCLAT in its order dated June 26, 2018, the Anil Ambani-owned firm was to pay the amount in the next six months.

The six-month period has come to an end following which HSBC Daisy and other nine minority shareholders holding 4.26 per cent stake in Reliance Infratel filed the contempt plea.

Earlier, on January 2, NCLAT had disposed of the contempt plea filed by HSBC Daisy on technical grounds.

However, the tribunal had given it the liberty to withdraw its plea to approach again with its contempt plea against the officials of Reliance Infratel.

HSBC Daisy and other minority investors of Reliance Infratel had moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai alleging oppression and mismanagement after the company had allegedly not taken their consent for selling the tower and fiber assets.

NCLT in March 2018 halted the sales process, following which Reliance Infratel moved NCLAT challenging the order.

Later, on June 29, Reliance Infratel and its minority shareholder, HSBC Daisy submitted final consent terms of their settlement before NCLAT over the sale of tower and fibre assets.

Following this, the appellate tribunal had disposed of the appeal filed by Reliance Infratel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,275.64 +369.80 ( +0.95%)

NIFTY 50

11,787.15 +96.80 ( +0.83%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.95 15.79
Coal India 251.60 0.64
Polycab 654.80 21.71
Interglobe Avi 1,581.90 7.08
TCS 2,131.80 0.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 132.70 11.19
PC Jeweller 146.00 15.64
Polycab 655.00 21.75
Bajaj Finance 3,031.40 0.29
Jet Airways 241.85 -7.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,815.15 3.79
ICICI Bank 407.00 3.63
Titan Company 1,120.05 2.74
ONGC 160.45 2.56
Adani Ports 395.65 2.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,815.85 3.96
ICICI Bank 406.80 3.58
ONGC 160.45 2.49
Larsen 1,382.50 1.82
Maruti Suzuki 7,464.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 280.90 -2.36
Cipla 559.35 -1.23
GAIL 351.60 -0.69
Power Grid Corp 196.85 -0.61
Tata Motors 230.50 -0.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.85 -0.63
Infosys 723.85 -0.39
Tata Motors 230.55 -0.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram