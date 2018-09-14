English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCLT Allows Former Fortis Promoter Shivinder to Withdraw Plea Against Elder Brother Malvinder
Shivinder had earlier this month filed an application before the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging that collective and ongoing actions of Malvinder and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of the companies and their shareholders.
Seen here is the file photo of brothers Shivinder Singh (blue turban) and Malvinder Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi:The NCLT Friday allowed former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh to withdraw his petition against elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani.
Shivinder had earlier this month filed an application before the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging that collective and ongoing actions of Malvinder and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of the companies and their shareholders.
A two-member bench of NCLT headed by its Chairman Justice M M Kumar Friday allowed Shivinder to withdraw his plea.
However, a counsel for Religare Enterprises, which was also a respondent in the case, said there were allegations against the company of siphoning off funds by the Singh brothers.
"We want to recover that amount from them," said senior counsel Abhinav Vashistha appearing for Religare.
On this NCLT said:If you wish to initiate any proceedings, move a separate application.
Shivinder Thursday said he has decided to withdraw his petition in NCLT against Malvinder and Godhwani, as desired by his mother.
His plea in this regard in NCLT said: "Out of respect for their mother, the parties have already started mediation and as per the request of the mediators to constructively progress the mediation, the petitioners wish to withdraw the petition, without prejudice to their rights and contentions."
Passing an interim order over Shivinder's earlier plea, the principal bench of NCLT on September 6 directed to maintain status quo over the shareholdings and composition of RHC Holding board.
As on August 27, Malvinder and Shivinder were the promoters of Religare on behalf of PS Trust while RHC Finance and RHC Holding were the promoter groups, according to data available on bourses.
The tribunal had also issued notice to Malvinder along with Godhwani and other respondents over Shivinder's petition alleging "oppression and mismanagement" of RHC Holding.
It had also allowed both parties -- Shivinder and his wife Aditi Singh -- and other party Malvinder to inspect documents and take photocopies of the records of RHC Holding.
Shivinder had earlier this month filed an application before the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging that collective and ongoing actions of Malvinder and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of the companies and their shareholders.
A two-member bench of NCLT headed by its Chairman Justice M M Kumar Friday allowed Shivinder to withdraw his plea.
However, a counsel for Religare Enterprises, which was also a respondent in the case, said there were allegations against the company of siphoning off funds by the Singh brothers.
"We want to recover that amount from them," said senior counsel Abhinav Vashistha appearing for Religare.
On this NCLT said:If you wish to initiate any proceedings, move a separate application.
Shivinder Thursday said he has decided to withdraw his petition in NCLT against Malvinder and Godhwani, as desired by his mother.
His plea in this regard in NCLT said: "Out of respect for their mother, the parties have already started mediation and as per the request of the mediators to constructively progress the mediation, the petitioners wish to withdraw the petition, without prejudice to their rights and contentions."
Passing an interim order over Shivinder's earlier plea, the principal bench of NCLT on September 6 directed to maintain status quo over the shareholdings and composition of RHC Holding board.
As on August 27, Malvinder and Shivinder were the promoters of Religare on behalf of PS Trust while RHC Finance and RHC Holding were the promoter groups, according to data available on bourses.
The tribunal had also issued notice to Malvinder along with Godhwani and other respondents over Shivinder's petition alleging "oppression and mismanagement" of RHC Holding.
It had also allowed both parties -- Shivinder and his wife Aditi Singh -- and other party Malvinder to inspect documents and take photocopies of the records of RHC Holding.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|323.10
|+8.80
|+2.80
|Reliance
|1,253.15
|+0.65
|+0.05
|Axis Bank
|636.40
|+0.95
|+0.15
|TCS
|2,065.40
|+21.45
|+1.05
|HDFC
|1,925.45
|+47.65
|+2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Balrampur Chini
|88.60
|+10.75
|+13.81
|ITC
|306.95
|+0.45
|+0.15
|Yes Bank
|323.10
|+8.65
|+2.75
|Fortis Health
|144.95
|+1.05
|+0.73
|Reliance
|1,252.80
|+0.10
|+0.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,227.10
|+82.00
|+7.16
|BPCL
|354.50
|+20.35
|+6.09
|Vedanta
|235.60
|+12.00
|+5.37
|HPCL
|252.65
|+12.25
|+5.10
|UPL
|736.75
|+33.10
|+4.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|235.50
|+11.75
|+5.25
|Power Grid Corp
|200.10
|+6.90
|+3.57
|Asian Paints
|1,331.00
|+39.25
|+3.04
|NTPC
|175.00
|+5.10
|+3.00
|Yes Bank
|323.10
|+8.65
|+2.75
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|277.35
|-4.20
|-1.49
|HCL Tech
|1,070.70
|-16.10
|-1.48
|Infosys
|733.70
|-9.20
|-1.24
|GAIL
|369.95
|-0.15
|-0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|277.30
|-4.00
|-1.42
|Infosys
|735.20
|-7.50
|-1.01
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
- Ahead of Bigg Boss 12, Take a look at the Most Controversial Fights on the Show
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
- Sonali Bendre Misses Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Shares an Emotional Post
- Inspired by Beyonce and Rihanna’s Vogue Cover, this Bizarre ‘Flower Vase Hair’ is Blooming on Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...