English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCLT Allows ICICI Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Punj Lloyd Over Rs 854 Crore Default
Last year, ICICI Bank had filed an application before NCLT against Punj Lloyd alleging default by the company.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: In a setback to engineering and construction firm Punj Lloyd, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted an insolvency plea against the company filed by ICICI Bank.
A two-member Principal Bench headed by President Justice M M Kumar has admitted the lender's plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Punj Lloyd for a default of Rs 853.83 crore.
Confirming the development, Punj Lloyd said in a regulatory filing that the company was waiting for the copy of the full order to provide further details.
"We hereby inform you that NCLT Principal Bench, New Delhi vide order pronounced on March 8, 2019, has admitted the petition filed by ICICI Bank under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in respect of an alleged default amount of Rs 853.83 crore," Punj Lloyd said in the filing.
Last year in June, ICICI Bank had filed an application before NCLT against Punj Lloyd alleging default by the company.
However, at that time, its other lenders including SBI opposed the insolvency plea, saying that the company has several ongoing projects and favoured restructuring of its debts.
Punj Lloyd has total debt of around Rs 6,000 crore, in which ICICI Bank has debt of around Rs 854 crore.
A two-member Principal Bench headed by President Justice M M Kumar has admitted the lender's plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Punj Lloyd for a default of Rs 853.83 crore.
Confirming the development, Punj Lloyd said in a regulatory filing that the company was waiting for the copy of the full order to provide further details.
"We hereby inform you that NCLT Principal Bench, New Delhi vide order pronounced on March 8, 2019, has admitted the petition filed by ICICI Bank under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in respect of an alleged default amount of Rs 853.83 crore," Punj Lloyd said in the filing.
Last year in June, ICICI Bank had filed an application before NCLT against Punj Lloyd alleging default by the company.
However, at that time, its other lenders including SBI opposed the insolvency plea, saying that the company has several ongoing projects and favoured restructuring of its debts.
Punj Lloyd has total debt of around Rs 6,000 crore, in which ICICI Bank has debt of around Rs 854 crore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,267.10
|-0.25
|Indiabulls Hsg
|702.00
|-2.37
|Wipro
|257.70
|-4.15
|Larsen
|1,339.40
|-0.96
|ICICI Bank
|370.60
|-0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|256.50
|-4.58
|Thermax
|977.60
|-0.21
|Advanced Enzyme
|191.00
|17.00
|Granules India
|110.85
|6.79
|ICICI Bank
|370.15
|-0.07
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|152.20
|4.10
|Eicher Motors
|21,871.05
|1.62
|GAIL
|349.65
|1.60
|UltraTechCement
|3,972.00
|1.51
|Bajaj Auto
|2,955.70
|1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|152.35
|4.28
|Bajaj Auto
|2,950.25
|1.38
|Bajaj Finance
|2,766.65
|1.13
|Sun Pharma
|455.05
|0.92
|ITC
|292.05
|0.69
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|181.20
|-4.28
|Wipro
|257.70
|-4.15
|Tata Steel
|507.85
|-2.55
|Hindalco
|195.55
|-2.52
|HCL Tech
|1,009.05
|-2.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|181.65
|-3.99
|HCL Tech
|1,008.45
|-2.53
|Tata Steel
|508.05
|-2.43
|Vedanta
|172.35
|-2.02
|Infosys
|712.55
|-1.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Sara Ali Khan on stepmother Kareena Kapoor: Anyone Who Makes My Father Happy Makes Me Happy
- Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jharkhand Win Thriller; Karnataka Win Convincingly
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- Shahid Kapoor Buys BMW R1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 16.85 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results