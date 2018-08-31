GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NCLT Approves Vodafone-Idea Merger: Source

The combined entity of Vodafone and Idea Cellular will have nearly 443 million customers surpassing Bharti Airtel's 344 million users.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCLT Approves Vodafone-Idea Merger: Source
(Representative image, REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui )
Loading...
New Delhi: The mega merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular has been cleared by NCLT, paving the way for creation of India's largest telecom operator worth over USD 23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.

The telecom juggernaut -- Vodafone Idea Ltd -- will dislodge the current market leader Bharti Airtel from the pole position, by its sheer size and scale.

The combined entity of Vodafone and Idea Cellular will have nearly 443 million customers surpassing Bharti Airtel's 344 million users.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clearance is through, and a joint statement is expected to be issued in the next few hours, a source privy to the development said.

On July 26, the government had approved the merger of Vodafone India and Idea after the two firms provided for Rs 7,248.78 crore as one-time spectrum charge (OTSC).

Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the non-executive Chairman and Balesh Sharma the new CEO of the merged entity, which would remain listed.

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan had last month said the government expects the market to stabilise post merger.

"We expect to see robust growth in the telecom sector with the emergence of three strong private sector players, and one public sector player", Sundararajan had said.

The mega deal was announced by Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in March 2017 to take on competition from richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, which has shaken up the telecom market with free voice calls and dirt cheap data offering.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,633.58 -56.52 ( -0.15%)

Nifty 50

11,663.10 -13.70 ( -0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 341.90 -19.85 -5.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -28.45 -2.23
Sun Pharma 653.15 +13.20 +2.06
ICICI Bank 341.50 -2.85 -0.83
HDFC Bank 2,066.05 -0.05 -0.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,436.00 +18.50 +1.31
Reliance 1,246.50 -27.60 -2.17
Yes Bank 342.40 -19.50 -5.39
Maruti Suzuki 9,190.05 -22.35 -0.24
Bharti Airtel 377.80 -4.80 -1.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 922.15 +28.50 +3.19
Tech Mahindra 753.50 +21.60 +2.95
Dr Reddys Labs 2,448.10 +67.95 +2.85
HCL Tech 1,042.55 +26.00 +2.56
Bharti Infratel 291.15 +6.75 +2.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 304.50 +5.65 +1.89
Sun Pharma 652.40 +12.90 +2.02
IndusInd Bank 1,907.80 +31.60 +1.68
Power Grid Corp 199.00 +3.05 +1.56
Infosys 1,436.00 +18.50 +1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 341.90 -19.85 -5.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -28.45 -2.23
Bajaj Finance 2,874.15 -52.60 -1.80
Bajaj Finserv 6,815.40 -114.50 -1.65
Bharti Airtel 378.00 -5.10 -1.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 342.40 -19.50 -5.39
Reliance 1,246.45 -27.65 -2.17
Vedanta 226.90 -2.90 -1.26
Bharti Airtel 377.80 -4.80 -1.25
ICICI Bank 341.75 -2.65 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 21
    SILVER
  • 25
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 59
Loading...