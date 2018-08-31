English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCLT Approves Vodafone-Idea Merger: Source
The combined entity of Vodafone and Idea Cellular will have nearly 443 million customers surpassing Bharti Airtel's 344 million users.
(Representative image, REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui )
New Delhi: The mega merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular has been cleared by NCLT, paving the way for creation of India's largest telecom operator worth over USD 23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.
The telecom juggernaut -- Vodafone Idea Ltd -- will dislodge the current market leader Bharti Airtel from the pole position, by its sheer size and scale.
The combined entity of Vodafone and Idea Cellular will have nearly 443 million customers surpassing Bharti Airtel's 344 million users.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clearance is through, and a joint statement is expected to be issued in the next few hours, a source privy to the development said.
On July 26, the government had approved the merger of Vodafone India and Idea after the two firms provided for Rs 7,248.78 crore as one-time spectrum charge (OTSC).
Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the non-executive Chairman and Balesh Sharma the new CEO of the merged entity, which would remain listed.
Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan had last month said the government expects the market to stabilise post merger.
"We expect to see robust growth in the telecom sector with the emergence of three strong private sector players, and one public sector player", Sundararajan had said.
The mega deal was announced by Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in March 2017 to take on competition from richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, which has shaken up the telecom market with free voice calls and dirt cheap data offering.
