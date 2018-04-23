GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NCLT Asks Bhushan Steel Creditors to Consider Liberty House Bid

Allowing the plea of Liberty House, a two-member NCLT bench, headed by President Justice M M Kumar, has directed the committee of creditors (CoC) to complete its resolution proceedings by June 23.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCLT Asks Bhushan Steel Creditors to Consider Liberty House Bid
Liberty House had submitted before the NCLT that RP rejected its bid to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel without even opening the seal of its offer.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday asked the lenders of Bhushan Power & Steel, led by PNB, to consider the bid submitted by UK-based Liberty House for the debt-ridden company.

Allowing the plea of Liberty House, the tribunal has directed the committee of creditors (CoC) to complete its resolution proceedings by June 23.

A two-member NCLT bench, headed by President Justice M M Kumar, said that Liberty House bid cannot be disqualified only on the ground of being submitted after the deadline of the resolution professional (RP).

"We hope that CoC takes an appropriate commercial decision as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)," said NCLT.

The tribunal's order came over a petition filed by Liberty House, challenging the rejection of its bid by the RP for Bhushan Power and Steel on account of late submission.

Welcoming the order, a Liberty House Spokesperson said, "The judgement came out today. The NCLT has given the judgement in our favour saying that our bid should be considered for such a good asset. We are really grateful to the court..."

The CoC had in February rejected Liberty House's bid to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel, leaving Tata Steel and JSW Steel in the race for taking over the assets of the bankrupt firm.

Liberty House had moved the NCLT on February 26 against the rejection.

Liberty House had submitted before the NCLT that RP rejected its bid to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel without even opening the seal of its offer.

An official with JSW Steel refused to comment on the development but said the company at present is focusing on Essar Steel.

Tata Steel Spokesperson also declined to comment.

Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd was among the 12 non-performing assets the Reserve Bank had referred for insolvency proceedings in June last year.

The company owes about Rs 45,000 crore to its lenders.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,600.78 +150.01 ( +0.44%)

Nifty 50

10,607.15 +22.45 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,405.20 -3.45 -0.10
Hindalco 235.90 -19.70 -7.71
Yes Bank 325.60 +12.55 +4.01
GNFC 472.25 +42.45 +9.88
Indiabulls Vent 424.50 +33.90 +8.68
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GNFC 472.00 +42.05 +9.78
Indiabulls Vent 422.95 +33.20 +8.52
Hindalco 235.90 -19.85 -7.76
TCS 3,406.60 -8.60 -0.25
Yes Bank 325.65 +12.60 +4.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 325.45 +12.40 +3.96
ICICI Bank 285.90 +6.50 +2.33
Lupin 828.20 +16.35 +2.01
Reliance 955.75 +19.75 +2.11
Adani Ports 393.00 +6.65 +1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 325.40 +12.35 +3.95
ICICI Bank 286.05 +6.50 +2.33
Reliance 954.50 +19.35 +2.07
Adani Ports 392.80 +7.55 +1.96
Dr Reddys Labs 2,168.70 +34.85 +1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 235.85 -19.75 -7.73
Vedanta 297.10 -7.95 -2.61
Wipro 291.35 -6.00 -2.02
Tech Mahindra 689.05 -12.95 -1.84
Bharti Infratel 322.95 -5.05 -1.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 291.35 -5.50 -1.85
Tata Steel 598.00 -7.70 -1.27
Kotak Mahindra 1,157.60 -13.00 -1.11
Bharti Airtel 399.50 -4.15 -1.03
Infosys 1,173.80 -9.55 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You