Nearly 100,000 Californians Lose Power Supply Due To High Fire Risk

A high risk of fires due to weather conditions in California prompted Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Edison International’s Southern California Edison to shut off power supply to close to 100,000 customers on Thursday.

SDG&E said http://www.sdgenews.com/article/sdge-implements-public-safety-power-shutoffssdge-implementa-apagones-electricos-de in a statement it had shut off supply to about 64,503 customers in parts of California including portions of Nestor and San Marcos, while Southern California Edison said https://www.sce.com/wildfire/psps it had cut supply to 33,164 customers.

“The dynamic nature of the winds was such that we were not able to give our customers in some communities as much notice as usual,” SDG&E said.

Meanwhile, Southern California Edison added that it was considering shutting off power to a further 258,143 customers, or about 5.2%.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor