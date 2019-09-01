Take the pledge to vote

I-T Dept Witnesses New Record on Deadline Date as Nearly 50 Lakh Citizens File ITR Online in a Single Day

August 31 was the last date to file income tax returns as tax dept said they won't extend the deadline beyond saturday.

News18.com

September 1, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
I-T Dept Witnesses New Record on Deadline Date as Nearly 50 Lakh Citizens File ITR Online in a Single Day
New Delhi: The Income Tax department witnessed e-filing of 49,29,121 ITRs in a single day on August 31, the highest number in the Tax department’s history, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Sunday.

“Income Tax Department has made history with a quantum jump in the e-filing of Income–Tax Returns (ITRs) with an all-time high record of 49 lakh 29 thousand & 121 ITRs filed in a single day on 31st August 2019,” CBDT said in a statement.

The Income-tax Department on Friday had confirmed that the deadline to file income-tax returns (ITR) for 2019-20 will end on Saturday, and won’t be extended again while issuing a clarification on a fake order circulating on social media about extension of the deadline.

