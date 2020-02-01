Need Clean and Robust Financial Sector To Become $5-Trillion Economy, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman said Rs 3.50 lakh crore capital had been infused in public sector banks in the past years. However, she acknowledged that there was a need for greater private capital in banks.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur meet President Ramnath Kovind with the budget papers on Saturday.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that a clean, reliable and robust financial sector was needed to achieving India's ambitious target of becoming a $5-trillion economy.
Presenting the Union Budget 2020, Sitharaman said a robust mechanism was in place to monitor the health of all commercial banks. She asserted that depositors' money was absolutely safe.
She said that Rs 3.50 lakh crore capital had been infused in public sector banks in the past years. However, she acknowledged that there was a need for greater private capital in banks.
The finance minister further said that the government had planned an amendment to facilitate separation of government pension trust from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
The government's balance holding in IDBI Bank will be also be sold to private retail investors, she said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|1,190.50
|-1.77
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|Reliance
|1,383.30
|-2.01
|ICICI Prudentia
|455.10
|-10.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,165.10
|4.13
|HUL
|2,073.60
|1.94
|Nestle
|15,618.70
|1.68
|Tech Mahindra
|807.50
|1.52
|Infosys
|780.25
|0.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|218.85
|-6.97
|Tata Motors
|165.75
|-6.14
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|HDFC
|2,270.75
|-5.87
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill To Hunt For Groom In New Show 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Faints During The Captaincy Task
- WATCH: Dhoni Hilariously Pokes Fun at Wife Sakshi for 'Using' Him to Gain Instagram Followers
- Nike Vaporfly Shoes Will Not be Banned, No Matter How Much Rivals May Have Wanted
- Coronavirus Can Also Infect Your PCs and Phones — Didn't Expect This, Did You!