Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

NEFT Transactions to be Available Round-the-Clock from December 16

The RBI has asked the member banks to keep adequate liquidity in their current account with the regulator at all times to facilitate successful posting of NEFT batch settlements.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NEFT Transactions to be Available Round-the-Clock from December 16
Representative image.

Mumbai: In a bid to promote digital transactions, the RBI on Friday said round-the-clock transactions will be allowed under the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system from December 16. The 24X7 NEFT system will be available on all days of the year, including holidays, it added.

NEFT transactions are settled in hourly batches. For weekdays, the batches are from 8 am to 7 pm. On first and third Saturdays, the settlement happens from 8 am to 1 pm.

In a notification, the central bank said it has been decided that the facility on NEFT system shall be made available from December 16, 2019 on 24X7 basis.

The first settlement will take place after 00:30 hours on December 16, 2019 (night of December 15, 2019).

The RBI has asked the member banks to keep adequate liquidity in their current account with the regulator at all times to facilitate successful posting of NEFT batch settlements.

NEFT transactions after usual banking hours are expected to be automated transactions initiated using 'Straight Through Processing (STP)' modes by the banks.

The existing discipline for crediting beneficiary's account or returning the transaction (within 2 hours of settlement of the respective batch) to originating bank will continue, it added.

Besides, member banks will ensure sending of positive confirmation message for all NEFT credits and all provisions of NEFT procedural guidelines will be applicable for 24x7 transactions as well, it added.

"Member banks are also advised to initiate necessary action and ensure availability of all necessary infrastructural requirements at their end for providing seamless NEFT 24x7 facility to their customers," the regulator said.

Banks may disseminate information on the extended timings for NEFT to all their customers, RBI said.

From July 1 this year, RBI had decided not to levy charges on transactions through NEFT and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system in order to promote digital transactions in the country, and asked banks to pass on the benefits to the customers.

Earlier, the RBI used to levy minimum charges on banks for transactions routed through RTGS and NEFT. Banks, in turn, levy charges on their customers.

RTGS is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers, while NEFT is used for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,921.50 -96.90 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
ICICI Bank 524.80 -0.62
Indiabulls Hsg 272.45 -4.44
Reliance 1,554.90 0.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
Indiabulls Hsg 272.40 -4.39
SBI 319.80 -4.89
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
RBL Bank 338.80 -7.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 259.70 5.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.52
JSW Steel 254.10 1.05
Tata Steel 403.25 0.86
Dr Reddys Labs 2,890.80 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.48
Tata Steel 402.95 0.83
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
Asian Paints 1,717.80 0.17
Infosys 715.15 0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
Zee Entertain 287.70 -4.12
GAIL 117.15 -3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,465.85 -2.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 319.80 -4.89
IndusInd Bank 1,463.75 -3.05
Tata Motors 161.50 -2.77
M&M 510.30 -2.73
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram