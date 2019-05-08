English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neogen Chemicals Makes Strong Debut, Lists at Over 22% Premium
The net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company has proposed, be utilised for prepayment or repayment of loans, long-term working capital and general corporate purposes.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Neogen Chemicals Ltd made a stellar debut on stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at over 22% premium over its issue price. The stock opened at Rs 251 on BSE and later rose to Rs 263.55, up 22.6% from the issue price of Rs 215. The Rs 132-crore initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed by 41.18 times.
Neogen Chemicals IPO was open for subscription from 24 April to 26 April in a price band of Rs 212-215 per share. The company is a manufacturer of bromine-based and lithium-based speciality chemicals. The company has posted compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% in revenue and 30% in profit in the last five years.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue were proposed to be utilised for prepayment or repayment of loans, long-term working capital and general corporate purposes.
Most of the brokerages were suggesting avoiding the issue given its high valuation. Choice Broking said at the higher price band of Rs 215 per share, Neogen Chemicals is valued at a P/E multiple of 47.8x (to its restated FY18 EPS of Rs 4.5), which is at a premium to its peer average of 38.8x. It also said that since the IPO size is lower than Rs250 crore, the shares will be listed in T-group, thereby restricting price movements in the stock.
Dalal Street Investment Journal said, “Looking at the weak balance sheet along with fair valuation, we believe that nothing is left in the table for subscribers and hence it is risky to invest in the issue.”
However, Anand Rathi advised investors to ‘subscribe’ to the IPO. It believed the higher multiple was justified given the company’s ability to grow profitably and command better return ratios.
Neogen Chemicals IPO was open for subscription from 24 April to 26 April in a price band of Rs 212-215 per share. The company is a manufacturer of bromine-based and lithium-based speciality chemicals. The company has posted compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% in revenue and 30% in profit in the last five years.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue were proposed to be utilised for prepayment or repayment of loans, long-term working capital and general corporate purposes.
Most of the brokerages were suggesting avoiding the issue given its high valuation. Choice Broking said at the higher price band of Rs 215 per share, Neogen Chemicals is valued at a P/E multiple of 47.8x (to its restated FY18 EPS of Rs 4.5), which is at a premium to its peer average of 38.8x. It also said that since the IPO size is lower than Rs250 crore, the shares will be listed in T-group, thereby restricting price movements in the stock.
Dalal Street Investment Journal said, “Looking at the weak balance sheet along with fair valuation, we believe that nothing is left in the table for subscribers and hence it is risky to invest in the issue.”
However, Anand Rathi advised investors to ‘subscribe’ to the IPO. It believed the higher multiple was justified given the company’s ability to grow profitably and command better return ratios.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|331.60
|-10.17
|Reliance
|1,299.45
|-3.28
|ICICI Bank
|382.20
|-1.11
|Yes Bank
|160.75
|-2.43
|HDFC
|1,930.75
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,299.45
|-3.35
|Zee Entertain
|333.30
|-9.72
|Yes Bank
|160.75
|-2.31
|Bajaj Auto
|2,956.20
|-2.55
|ICICI Bank
|381.85
|-1.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|961.65
|1.10
|JSW Steel
|289.25
|0.40
|BPCL
|379.80
|0.25
|Titan Company
|1,088.70
|0.20
|Coal India
|249.10
|0.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,130.00
|0.29
|TCS
|2,152.65
|0.11
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|331.60
|-10.17
|Reliance
|1,299.45
|-3.28
|Bajaj Finance
|2,921.30
|-3.17
|Tata Motors
|185.10
|-3.06
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,345.75
|-2.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,299.45
|-3.35
|Bajaj Finance
|2,921.90
|-3.22
|Tata Motors
|185.55
|-2.80
|Bajaj Auto
|2,956.20
|-2.55
|SBI
|298.10
|-2.53
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Was Left at Anfield by Barcelona Team Bus after Shock Champions League Loss to Liverpool
- Anfield: Liverpool's 'Temple', Their 12th Man Who Took Them to Champions League Final
- R Madhavan Posts Selfie After Losing Weight, Reminds Fans of RHTDM's 'Maddy'
- When Lilly Singh Tracked Down All of Met Gala Just to Hug Deepika Padukone
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results