LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nepal Seeks Indian Investment in Hydro Power, Roads & Highways

The IBN, chaired by PM Khadga Prasad Oli, is a high-level fast track agency with the objective of facilitating the economic development of Nepal by creating an investment-friendly environment.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nepal Seeks Indian Investment in Hydro Power, Roads & Highways
Representative image.
Loading...
Kathmandu: Nepal has invited Indian investments in hydro power, roads and highways and the hotel industry to give a boost to economic ties between the two countries.

Huge business opportunities exist in sectors such as roads and highway, hydro power, etc, Maha Prasad Adhikari, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Investment Board Nepal (IBN), a body under the Government of Nepal, told reporters here on the sidelines of the Nepal Investment Summit 2019.

The IBN, Chaired by Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, is a high-level fast track agency with the objective of facilitating the economic development of Nepal by creating an investment-friendly environment by mobilising and managing domestic as well as foreign investment, Adhikari said.

"Nepal is a developing country. In Nepal, there is immense potential in sectors such as hydro power, roads and highway, hotel industry and investors must take advantage of this situation. We invite foreign investors including our neighbour India to invest in such sectors here," he said adding that out of the 700 delegates attending the Investors Summit, 120 were from India.

Developing roads and highways and building hydro power projects are key focus areas of the government, he said.

Building roads and highways, Adhikari said, will help better connectivity of towns and cities among each other, and with neighbouring countries which can promote trade and bring down logistics costs.

Nepal also needs electricity and the companies keen to invest in this area are welcome to set up hydro power projects, he added.

When asked about the incentives the government is providing on new investments, Adhikari said, "

"The government will provide all support to any investor. Any investor can come and submit it's investment plan and conduct a detailed project report (DPR) and the government will help in fast-tracking the process."

The government will soon come up with a single-window clearance system to facilitate new investments into the country so that the investors need not get the documents cleared by multiple government departments, he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,672.91 +127.19 ( +0.33%)

NIFTY 50

11,623.90 +53.90 ( +0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 858.25 5.81
Reliance 1,363.25 0.24
Yes Bank 275.10 -0.36
SBI 320.75 0.55
Maruti Suzuki 6,672.55 1.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 579.55 -6.03
United Brewerie 1,395.15 1.89
Indiabulls Hsg 857.20 5.18
Yes Bank 275.05 -0.05
Gillette India 6,564.65 -1.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 858.25 5.81
HPCL 283.85 4.18
Vedanta 184.45 3.59
Grasim 857.95 3.35
UPL 958.85 3.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 183.75 3.20
Tata Steel 520.85 2.73
M&M 671.80 2.27
Tata Motors 174.30 2.17
ONGC 159.55 1.66
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 347.65 -2.97
IndusInd Bank 1,780.00 -2.26
Eicher Motors 20,547.70 -1.68
Bajaj Auto 2,911.10 -1.28
Bharti Infratel 313.40 -1.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,782.10 -2.08
ITC 296.70 -1.10
Bajaj Auto 2,915.05 -0.89
Axis Bank 776.10 -0.53
NTPC 135.35 -0.37
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram