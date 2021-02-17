Nestle India Shares Tank 5 Percent Post December Quarter Earnings

Shares of Nestle India Ltd declined 5 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The stock declined 5 per cent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tanked 5 per cent to Rs 16,350. FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 2.25 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 483.31 crore for the fourth quarter ended December.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 472.64 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing. Net sales rose 9.16 per cent to Rs 3,417.52 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 3,130.74 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 10.13 per cent to Rs 3,260.70 crore, as against Rs 2,960.78 crore in October-December 2019. Export sales dipped 7.73 per cent to Rs 156.82 crore, compared to Rs 169.96 crore earlier.

Total expenses increased 8.26 per cent to Rs 2,793.01 crore from Rs 2,579.89 crore.

