1-min read

Nestle, Indiabulls Housing, Piramal Enterprises, IndiGo Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

SE Sensex was trading lower by 207.77 points, or 0.55%, at 37,244.07, while the Nifty 50 index was down 58.25, or 0.53%, to 10,987.85.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Nestle, Indiabulls Housing, Piramal Enterprises, IndiGo Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image (Reuters)
Indian stocks were trading in the red on Thursday on weak Asian cues. At 10:30 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 207.77 points, or 0.55%, at 37,244.07, while the Nifty 50 index was down 58.25, or 0.53%, to 10,987.85. Nestle India, Indiabulls Housing, Piramal Enterprises, IndiGo and sugar scrips were among the key stocks in news today.

Nestle India, Indiabulls Housing: Nestle India Ltd shares rise 3% as NSE will include the stock in the Nifty 50 index from 27 September and will remove Indiabulls Housing Finance, whose shares consequently decline 8%.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares drop 3.2% as its board decided to defer issue of privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 3,000 crore to a future date.

IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, fall 1% even as the airline approved alteration in Articles of Association of the company as a special resolution. Meleveetil Damodaran is appointed as independent director and Anil Parashar as non-executive director.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd shares gain 1.5% as IIFL Wealth Group is set to acquire the company’s wealth management business.

Sugar stocks: Sugar stocks jump after the Cabinet approved export subsidy for exporting 6 million tonnes of sugar. Sugar export subsidy will go directly to farmer accounts. Dharani Sugars and Chemicals is up over 10%, Mawana Sugars 5%, Shree Renuka Sugars 4.6% and Sakthi Sugars 4%.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares drop 5% after Parthasarathi Mukherjee resigned as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank. The lender also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt and equity.

CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd are trading up 5% after the company clarified that it is evaluating divestments of non-core assets and considering other fund-raising avenues to bridge the cash flow gaps as well as to fulfil working capital requirements.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,212.28 -239.56 ( -0.64%)

NIFTY 50

10,975.45 -70.65 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 428.30 -6.33
Yes Bank 55.70 -6.39
RBL Bank 315.30 0.46
Sun Pharma 424.90 2.86
HDFC 2,147.05 -1.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 428.40 -6.27
Yes Bank 55.80 -6.22
RBL Bank 314.90 0.40
Power Grid Corp 205.05 -0.32
Lemon Tree Hote 51.40 -9.98
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 424.90 2.86
Coal India 188.05 1.62
Eicher Motors 16,561.40 1.62
Vedanta 134.40 1.55
BPCL 353.20 0.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 424.95 2.96
Vedanta 134.35 1.63
ONGC 122.00 0.70
Coal India 188.70 1.89
HUL 1,835.00 0.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 428.30 -6.33
Yes Bank 55.70 -6.39
ICICI Bank 404.80 -1.97
HDFC 2,147.05 -1.83
Grasim 701.80 -1.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 55.80 -6.22
ICICI Bank 404.60 -2.05
HDFC 2,147.45 -1.83
Tata Steel 331.70 -1.53
Bajaj Finance 3,287.00 -1.19
See all Top Losers »

