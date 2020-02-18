Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Network18 Shares Rise After Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Merges Media & Distribution Properties

The consolidation means Network 18, one of India’s largest listed media companies, will become an entity with about Rs 8,000 crore in annual revenue and benefit from substantial economies of scale, said the country's largest private sector company by market value.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mukesh Ambani Aims to Become India's First Internet Tycoon: Report (File photo of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani)
File photo of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

New Delhi: The shares of TV18 and Network18 rose by 13 per cent and 5 per cent respectively a day after Reliance Industries announced it will consolidate its media and distribution properties under a single entity, putting Network 18 at the vanguard of the conglomerate's progress in the media and entertainment business.

The decision was taken after the boards of TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Den Networks and Network18 Media & Investments met to approve the consolidation. The shares of Den were also up by 10 per cent, while those of Hathway rose by 14 per cent.

The consolidation means Network 18, one of India’s largest listed media companies, will become an entity with about Rs 8,000 crore in annual revenue and benefit from substantial economies of scale, said the country's largest private sector company by market value.

"The aggregation of a content powerhouse across news and entertainment (both linear and digital) and the country’s largest cable distribution network under the same umbrella shall boost efficiency and exploit synergies, creating value for all stakeholders," Reliance said in a statement on Monday.

For every 100 shares owned by them, shareholders of TV18 Broadcast will receive 92 shares of Network 18. Hathway shareholders will get 78 shares of Network18 and Den shareholders 191.

TV18 Broadcast owns the largest news network in India under the News18 brand and is also the majority shareholder in the entity that owns the Colors network of entertainment channels and video streaming service Voot. Put together, Hathway and Den are the country's top cable platform, controlling 30% of the market. Network 18 also owns India's top finance app Moneycontrol as well as the country’s largest regional language news destination news18.com.

The combined broadband entity will serve almost a million wireline broadband subscribers.

Network 18 will be the largest listed media company by revenue for the first nine months of the 2019-20 financial year, edging out Zee Entertainment and the Sun TV network.

"An integrated media play shall further increase the breadth as well as depth of the group’s consumer touchpoints, and allow for retaining a larger share of the consumer's spend on content," said Reliance. "The reorganisation furthers the group strategy of building a media powerhouse that is agnostic across pipes, platforms and screens."

The broadcasting business will be housed in Network18 and the cable and internet broadband businesses will be wholly-owned subsidiaries of Network18. Network 18 will be net-debt free at the consolidated level.

Reliance, whose interests include telecommunications, retail, oil, refining, and petrochemicals, has announced a series of steps to de-leverage its businesses and simplify its structure. Last August, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the company would be net-debt free by March 2021. Two months later, Reliance consolidated all its digital businesses under a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The Reliance Group's holding in Network18 will reduce from 75% to 64% once the merger is completed.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Chemicals 744.00 -1.10
Bharti Airtel 540.00 -4.42
Muthoot Finance 871.30 -0.29
Tata Steel 424.80 -2.76
Vodafone Idea 2.98 -12.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 795.10 0.72
Tech Mahindra 836.50 0.41
TCS 2,204.05 0.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 160.40 -5.14
IndusInd Bank 1,115.70 -4.86
Bharti Airtel 539.90 -4.44
ONGC 96.80 -3.15
NTPC 107.25 -2.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram