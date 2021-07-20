New Credit Card: Cashback on Fuel Recharge to 24x7 Roadside Assistance, Key Features

ICICI Bank on Tuesday unveiled a co-branded credit card with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) with a host of new features. Touted as From cashbacks on fuel to recharge to 24×7 roadside assistance, the card offers multiple benefits to the customers. The card also comes provides several rewards and benefits for customers on their everyday spends on electricity, mobile, departmental stores like Big Bazaar and D-Mart, and e-commerce portals, among others.

Commenting on the features of the newly launched credit card, Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “Typically, similar credit cards offer accelerated benefits on spends in one category. This card breaks that barrier as it enables customers to save on every transaction that they make. This truly makes the card a ‘super star’ of savings."

Take a look at the benefits of new ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card

1) Customer will get a 5 per cent cashback on spends on fuel at HPCL retail outlets that includes 4 per cent cashback and 1 per cent surcharge waiver.

2) It also offer an additional benefit as PAYBACK reward points on spends on fuel made through HPCL’s ‘HP Pay’ app. At least 1.5 per cent of the amount spent on fuel recharge, will be rewarded.

3) The users will get 5 per cent benefit as PAYBACK reward points on spends on electricity and mobile. For shopping at large departmental stores like Big Bazaar and D-Mart, there will be same PAYBACK reward points.

4) At least 2 PAYBACK points per Rs 100 spent on all other categories including shopping at local stores and e-commerce portals for online shopping

5) Customers will get 2,000 PAYBACK points as a joining benefit. It will be credited to the customer’s PAYBACK account once the card is being activated.

6) A Cashback of Rs 100 in ‘HP Pay’ app wallet on the first transaction made using the app worth Rs 1,000 or above will also be provided, the bank said in a statement.

Apart from these, the customers will also receive a complimentary 24×7 roadside assistance with the card. There will be no annual maintenance charges if a customer spends Rs 1,50,000 on the card. Along with the co-branded ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card, the users will get a complimentary domestic airport lounge access. There will be exclusive discounts on movie ticket bookings on BookMyShow and Inox and dining offers dining offers through the Bank’s Culinary Treats programme, the lender said.

The PAYBACK points are credited to the customer’s PAYBACK account which is auto-created at the time of issuance of the card. It must be noted that the customers can then redeem these points as per their choice on the PAYBACK website, ‘HP Pay’ app, or at PAYBACK partners stores/website.

“We at ICICI Bank constantly strive to offer innovative propositions that address the growing and changing needs of customers.We believe that this card will empower customers to save more while enjoying the convenience of digital payments," said Sudipta Roy, head – unsecured assets, ICICI Bank said.

How to Apply for ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card

Anyone can apply for the ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’ through the ICICI Bank’s internet banking platform or the mobile banking app, iMobile Pay. They will get a digital card in a 100% contactless and paperless manner. The physical card is also available. Customers will have an option to set their transaction setting and credit limit on iMobile Pay app. The ICICI Bank credit card users can also upgrade their existing card to ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’ using iMobile Pay and internet banking, the bank said.

