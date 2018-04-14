New Goa Airport Should be Used For Large Cargo Handling: Suresh Prabhu

: The upcoming greenfield airport at Goa's Mopa could be used for large cargo traffic and will bring prosperity to the region, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday.He was on a day-long visit to Goa, to inspect the ongoing works at Mopa village, located nearly 45 km from Panaji, in North Goa district."This airport will be responsible for growth of the state in various sectors as this project will generate a lot of employment for people of Goa."Locals will get jobs on priority. There is need to initiate skill development programmes for the local youth in the aviation sector," Prabhu said, adding that large-scale handling of air cargo at the upcoming airport would help "generate revenue for the state".Goa already has one operational airport which functions out of an Indian Naval air base in Dabolim in South Goa district.