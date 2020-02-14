Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

New GST Filing Format, e-Invoicing to Help in Ease of Doing Business, Reporting for Taxes: GSTN CEO

The GSTN CEO said that in India, the aim is to make digitisation part of business process of taxpayers and eliminate all manual reporting.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New GST Filing Format, e-Invoicing to Help in Ease of Doing Business, Reporting for Taxes: GSTN CEO
Representative Image. (PTI)

New Delhi: GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar on Friday said e-invoicing and the new format for filing GST will help improve the ease of doing business and reporting for the indirect taxes.

"E-invoicing is a step towards improving ease of doing business and reporting for GST. Manual data entry leads to transcription errors and wrong entries," Kumar said while addressing an event on 'E-invoicing and New GST Return Format' organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

There is a need for standard to ensure complete interoperability, he said.

"The economies in the high-income group OECD are at the forefront of invoice digitisation," he said.

The GSTN CEO said that in India, the aim is to make digitisation part of business process of taxpayers and eliminate all manual reporting.

N K Gupta, chairman (indirect taxes committee) of PHD Chamber, said e-invoicing is the new system through which business-to-business (B2B) transactions are authenticated electronically by GSTN.

This is a major step towards the push for a digital economy, he said and lauded that GSTN is improving every day and GST is digitised to a great extent.

Sanjay Aggarwal, senior vice-president of PHD Chamber, said e-invoice is the future means of electronic billing.

It has been adopted by many governments internationally. It has been implemented in a staggering manner over a period of time, initially launched for B2B and B2G (business-to-government), he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndiGrid InvIT 96.79 0.30
Godrej Agrovet 520.30 -6.45
Reliance 1,486.65 0.86
Avenue Supermar 2,401.25 -5.55
Bharti Airtel 565.10 4.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 565.10 4.69
HCL Tech 621.40 1.42
ICICI Bank 545.85 0.90
Reliance 1,486.65 0.86
Tech Mahindra 833.95 0.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,176.35 -4.38
Power Grid Corp 184.15 -3.26
SBI 319.55 -2.41
Hero Motocorp 2,355.00 -2.24
NTPC 112.80 -2.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram