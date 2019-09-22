Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

New National Centre for Exclusive Work of Income Tax E-assessment to Open Soon in Delhi

The Centre will have 16 officials and will be headed by a Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax (PCCIT) as its chief.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New National Centre for Exclusive Work of Income Tax E-assessment to Open Soon in Delhi
Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: A national e-assessment centre (NeAC) will be set up in the national capital as part of the government's ambitious plan to launch faceless and nameless assessment for income taxpayers from next month.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the Income-tax department, has issued an order for the creation of the Centre. The Centre will have 16 officials and will be headed by a Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax (PCCIT) as its chief.

The NeAC will be an independent office looking after the exclusive work of e-assessment, a senior official told PTI.

While 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer K M Prasad has been appointed as the chief or PCCIT of the new Centre, 1993-batch IRS officer Ashish Abrol has been appointed as the Commissioner or second-in-command of the new unit, they said. Staff strength in the junior ranks will be bolstered in the future, officials said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the e-assessment scheme will be rolled out from October 8 — when 'Vijayadashami' will be celebrated.

The NeAC will serve notices to the assessees specifying the issues for selection of their case for assessment and after a response is received from them within 15 days, the centre will allocate the case to an assessing officer using an automated system, a government notification had earlier said.

"A person shall not be required to appear either personally or through authorised representative in connection with any proceedings under this scheme (e-assessment) before the income-tax authority at the National e-assessment Centre or Regional e-assessment Centre or any unit set up under this scheme," the notification stated.

In case assessees or their authorised representatives want personal hearing to make their submissions or present their case before the income-tax authority, they will be allowed to do so "in any unit" and such hearings shall be conducted exclusively through video links or any other such facility, it said.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman had said the existing system of I-T scrutiny assessments involves a high-level personal interaction between the taxpayer and the department, which leads to certain undesirable practices on the part of tax officials.

"To eliminate such instances, and to give shape to the vision of the prime minister, a scheme of faceless assessment in electronic mode involving no human interface is being launched this year in a phased manner."

"To start with, such e-assessments shall be carried out in cases requiring verification of certain specified transactions or discrepancies," she had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,014.62 +1,921.15 ( +5.32%)

NIFTY 50

11,274.20 +569.40 ( +5.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,049.30 3.78
Maruti Suzuki 6,591.95 10.39
ICICI Bank 417.50 7.99
HDFC Bank 1,199.60 8.95
Reliance 1,254.35 6.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,213.70 5.25
HDFC 2,052.10 3.92
SBI Life Insura 815.85 1.73
Zee Entertain 301.10 -2.49
Maruti Suzuki 6,585.25 10.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 17,860.20 13.38
Hero Motocorp 2,862.90 13.06
IndusInd Bank 1,419.60 10.71
UltraTechCement 4,269.65 10.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,591.95 10.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,866.50 13.19
Maruti Suzuki 6,585.25 10.89
IndusInd Bank 1,419.60 10.74
Bajaj Finance 3,705.60 10.19
SBI 301.70 10.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.20 -2.46
Zee Entertain 301.40 -2.41
Infosys 805.00 -1.91
TCS 2,065.45 -1.74
NTPC 119.85 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.35 -2.39
Infosys 805.10 -1.94
TCS 2,065.60 -1.74
NTPC 119.90 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram