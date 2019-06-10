English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New NPA Norms Balanced, Offer Banks and Borrowers a Big Breather
Crisil said the revised framework which was released last Friday after the original one issued on February 12, 2018, was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: Analysts at rating agency Crisil and American brokerage BofA-ML Monday termed the new bad loan resolution framework issued over the weekend as "balanced" as it gives a big breather to both banks and stressed companies.
Terming the new stressed asset resolution framework, issued by the monetary authority last Friday, after the Supreme Court had struck down its more stringent circular issued on February 12, 2018, as a "balanced" regulation, Crisil said the immediate breather will be for the power sector companies, which owe Rs 1 lakh crore, and the banks with exposure to these companies as otherwise they would have been staring at "significant" haircuts from these accounts.
"The new prudential framework is a breather for stressed accounts where resolution plans were underway but had to be referred to the IBC because of not being completed in 180 days," the agency's senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said in a report Monday.
Crisil said the revised framework which was released last Friday after the original one issued on February 12, 2018, was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.
Crisil said it "strikes a fine balance between tight regulatory timelines mandated previously for resolving stressed assets, and inordinate delays that occurred in the past when resolving and provisioning for such assets".
The change in timelines for implementation of the resolution plans, including the 30-day review period will help lenders formulate their strategies while doing away with a mandatory referral to IBC can lead to improved realizations as the intrinsic value of assets can be preserved, it said.
At the same time, the provision for accelerated provisioning will disincentivise lenders from avoiding referring cases to IBC, the agency said.
Foreign brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the new framework accords banks flexibility to restructure stressed loans bilaterally (with provisions) or refer them to NCLT for auction.
"The new circular is far more practical in providing creditors the choice between resolution with the borrower or referral to the NCLT for auction," it said, adding such a move will aid its call for rate cuts.
If a bank sees potential turnaround, it must walk the talk by additional provisioning of 20 percent after 180 days and 35 percent after 365 days in the interim, rather than follow a one-size fits-all diktat of sending all stressed assets to the NCLT after six months.
Terming the new stressed asset resolution framework, issued by the monetary authority last Friday, after the Supreme Court had struck down its more stringent circular issued on February 12, 2018, as a "balanced" regulation, Crisil said the immediate breather will be for the power sector companies, which owe Rs 1 lakh crore, and the banks with exposure to these companies as otherwise they would have been staring at "significant" haircuts from these accounts.
"The new prudential framework is a breather for stressed accounts where resolution plans were underway but had to be referred to the IBC because of not being completed in 180 days," the agency's senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said in a report Monday.
Crisil said the revised framework which was released last Friday after the original one issued on February 12, 2018, was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.
Crisil said it "strikes a fine balance between tight regulatory timelines mandated previously for resolving stressed assets, and inordinate delays that occurred in the past when resolving and provisioning for such assets".
The change in timelines for implementation of the resolution plans, including the 30-day review period will help lenders formulate their strategies while doing away with a mandatory referral to IBC can lead to improved realizations as the intrinsic value of assets can be preserved, it said.
At the same time, the provision for accelerated provisioning will disincentivise lenders from avoiding referring cases to IBC, the agency said.
Foreign brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the new framework accords banks flexibility to restructure stressed loans bilaterally (with provisions) or refer them to NCLT for auction.
"The new circular is far more practical in providing creditors the choice between resolution with the borrower or referral to the NCLT for auction," it said, adding such a move will aid its call for rate cuts.
If a bank sees potential turnaround, it must walk the talk by additional provisioning of 20 percent after 180 days and 35 percent after 365 days in the interim, rather than follow a one-size fits-all diktat of sending all stressed assets to the NCLT after six months.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|135.90
|-2.86
|Reliance
|1,319.15
|0.32
|SBI
|344.30
|0.66
|Rel Capital
|91.70
|-8.25
|HDFC
|2,194.05
|-0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|135.90
|-2.89
|Vaibhav Global
|831.25
|8.68
|Hawkins Cooker
|2,971.95
|0.29
|Rel Capital
|91.20
|-8.85
|Jubilant Life
|478.15
|0.55
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,994.30
|3.28
|Tech Mahindra
|768.20
|2.32
|TCS
|2,231.50
|2.28
|Infosys
|753.50
|1.95
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,629.25
|1.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,231.10
|2.39
|Infosys
|753.60
|1.93
|Bharti Airtel
|362.45
|1.60
|ITC
|279.60
|1.34
|Larsen
|1,532.20
|1.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|389.65
|-3.31
|Yes Bank
|135.90
|-2.86
|Coal India
|259.30
|-2.35
|GAIL
|307.25
|-2.10
|Tata Motors
|166.20
|-1.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|135.90
|-2.89
|Tata Motors
|166.15
|-1.92
|Coal India
|260.00
|-1.89
|ONGC
|164.75
|-1.67
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,502.70
|-0.64
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maisie Williams and I Kissing Each Other on Game of Thrones Sets Was the Most Tame Thing on the Show, Says Sophie Turner
- Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 150.10 Crore
- Mumbai Student Achieves Rare Feat, Scores 35 Marks in All Subjects in SSC Exam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results