GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

New Post-Brexit India-UK Trade Deal Could Take Nearly 7 Years: Report

Open Britain, set up as a campaign group against a hard Brexit by prominent British politicians and campaigners, analysed the time taken by countries in their various FTA negotiations of the past to come up with an average estimate.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2018, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Post-Brexit India-UK Trade Deal Could Take Nearly 7 Years: Report
Britain will be in a position to negotiate new trade deals with countries like India only after its official exit from the EU on March 29 next year.
London: A new free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK, following Britain's exit from the European Union (EU), could take nearly seven years, according to an analysis released by an anti-Brexit think-tank on Tuesday.

Open Britain, set up as a campaign group against a hard Brexit by prominent British politicians and campaigners, analysed the time taken by countries in their various FTA negotiations of the past to come up with an average estimate. India takes on average six years and 11 months, compared to China's five years and nine months, the group found.

"In the case of India, to get trade talks started the UK would need to agree to grant more visas for Indian workers, something the UK government blocked in the EU-India FTA talks," Open Britain pointed out.

"China, meanwhile, is deeply protective of its services sector. In return for any kind of trade deal, Beijing would likely want Britain to advocate for it to be granted 'market economy status' at the World Trade Organisation," it notes.

As part of its research, the group added up the time estimates for five major countries identified as priority targets with post-Brexit FTA potential India, China, the US, Australia and New Zealand and concluded that it could take a total of 26 years before Britain is able to strike FTAs with these key non-EU economies.

"As new information, like the enormous length of time it is likely to take to negotiate any new trade deals, comes to light, we all have the right to ask if Brexit remains the best choice for our country and to keep open the option of saying 'no thanks' to what (British Prime Minister) Theresa May brings back from her negotiations," said Labour party MP Peter Kyle, a leading supporter of Open Britain.

Britain will be in a position to negotiate new trade deals with countries like India only after its official exit from the EU on March 29 next year. Open Britain's estimates claim that if the UK government sought to negotiate with each of the key countries consecutively it could hope to have deals with all five countries in place by 2045.

"Even then, the government's own analysis says a trade deal with the US would only benefit GDP by about 0.2 per cent in the long term, with deals with other non-EU countries adding just a further 0.1 per cent to 0.4 per cent to GDP over the long term," the group warns.

The think-tank claims that the Department for International Trade (DIT) has limited resources to take on more than one set of negotiations at the same time and in addition, it will likely be busy negotiating an FTA with the EU well into the 2020s.

Lord Patten, former EU Commissioner, trade negotiator and supporter of Open Britain, added: "Trade negotiations are nasty, brutish and long. After a hard Brexit the UK will not be in a position to dictate terms to major economies like the US and China.

"Under pressure from ministers to salvage something after Brexit, ministers risk being taken for a ride by President (Donald) Trump and others who will insist we lower our food and environmental standards and possibly open up our NHS so that their industries can get a foothold in the UK."

Under the terms of Brexit agreed so far, Britain and the EU have agreed to a transition phase until December 31, 2020 as a status quo period for both sides to finalise a new trade agreement. The UK government has claimed that this should be a relatively smooth process as it hopes to replicate the existing EU FTAs that already exist with member-countries.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,370.63 +115.27 ( +0.35%)

Nifty 50

10,245.00 +33.20 ( +0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 270.05 +8.20 +3.13
Tata Steel 579.70 +0.90 +0.16
Reliance 899.55 +6.60 +0.74
Infibeam Incorp 158.45 +6.40 +4.21
Delta Corp 276.60 +33.65 +13.85
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,300.10 +55.65 +4.47
RPG Life 426.10 +28.05 +7.05
M&M 769.40 +21.80 +2.92
Delta Corp 276.15 +32.20 +13.20
Responsive Ind 46.95 +6.55 +16.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,299.20 +55.35 +4.45
ICICI Bank 270.05 +8.20 +3.13
M&M 770.10 +22.05 +2.95
HPCL 353.75 +9.25 +2.69
Yes Bank 313.10 +6.85 +2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 269.60 +7.70 +2.94
M&M 769.40 +21.80 +2.92
Tata Motors (D) 193.40 +4.20 +2.22
Yes Bank 312.65 +6.45 +2.11
Bharti Airtel 401.65 +7.20 +1.83
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 615.95 -24.35 -3.80
Wipro 283.90 -5.75 -1.99
Hindalco 207.95 -3.30 -1.56
ONGC 177.50 -2.45 -1.36
Titan Company 931.95 -12.15 -1.29
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 283.90 -5.85 -2.02
ONGC 177.70 -2.30 -1.28
Adani Ports 366.80 -3.20 -0.86
HDFC Bank 1,916.10 -14.35 -0.74
Bajaj Auto 2,791.75 -16.85 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Recommended For You