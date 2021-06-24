'New Reliance' to Play Key Role in Emergence of 'New India': Top 10 Quotes from RIL AGM 2021

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani during the 44th RIL AGM on Thursday laid out the conglomerate’s future of action along with highlighting the top developments from the last financial year.

Here are top 10 quotes from Mukesh Ambani’s speech:

- India’s GDP per capita is around 2,000 dollars while the world average is around 12,000 dollars. India’s power consumption per capita at present is only one-third of global consumption. This Wealth Disparity and Energy Disparity is unacceptable. Furthermore, the health, wellbeing and quality of life of every human being is in peril because of the polluted environment.

-Jamnagar was the cradle of our old energy business. Jamnagar will also be the cradle of our new energy business.

- I envision a future when our country will be transformed from a large Importer of Fossil Energy to a large Exporter of Clean Solar Energy solutions.

- Our apparel business sold nearly five lakh units per day and over 18 crore units during the year. This is equivalent to dressing the entire population of UK, Germany and Spain once.

- Even in these challenging times, I am personally proud to report to you that Reliance Retail has not only protected jobs, but also created over 65,000 new jobs. Reliance Retail currently employs over 2 lakh people making us one of the largest employers in the country. Over the next three years, we shall further create employment for over ten lakh people and enable the livelihoods for many more.

- In the last 10 years, Reliance invested over USD 90 billion in creating substantial wealth for the nation and value for the shareholders. In the coming decade, Reliance has the capacity to catalyse investments of over USD 200 billion directly and through partners.

- I assure you that your Company will consistently increase payout to its shareholders as our earnings continue to grow. I am confident that Reliance’s multiple investment and business announcements today will help in kick-starting growth in the Indian economy.

- And as your company in its Golden Decade transforms itself as New Reliance, it is destined to play a proud role in the emergence of a New India.

- Despair weakens us. Determination strengthens us. Negativity numbs us with pessimism and inaction. Positivity provides us with hope and confidence. Our ancient civilisation has survived many crises in its long history.

- I foresee that the Indian economy will bounce back at a rate that will surprise the world. And prosperity and opportunities will be created for all on a scale never seen before. Not for a few, but for all 1.35 billion Indians.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here