Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

New Tariffs on Chinese Goods by US May Set Up New Roadblocks in Commencement of Trade Talks: China

Donald Trump kicked off a trade war with China last year by slapping 25% duties on more than $250 billion of Chinese imports, demanding Beijing to reduce the massive trade deficit which climbed to over $539 billion.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Tariffs on Chinese Goods by US May Set Up New Roadblocks in Commencement of Trade Talks: China
Representative image.(Reuters)
Loading...

Beijing: China Wednesday warned that the imposition of new tariffs on $300 billion Chinese products by the US could only set up "new roadblocks" for the commencement of another round of talks with Washington to end the bruising trade war.

US President Donald Trump kicked off a trade war with China last year by slapping 25 per cent duties on more than $250 billion of Chinese imports, demanding Beijing to reduce the massive trade deficit which climbed to over USD 539 billion.

He is also insisting on China to workout verifiable measures for the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR), technology transfer and more access to US goods to Chinese markets.

Both the countries have imposed additional tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of their exports to each other.

According to US media reports, Trump has reiterated that he could impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports if he wants to.

"If the US were to impose new tariffs, it would only set up new roadblocks for consultations and it would take a longer time to reach a deal," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang told reporters here on Wednesday while reacting to Trump's latest threat.

Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in Osaka in Japan on the side-lines of the G-20 summit on June 29, during which they have agreed to resume the trade talks to finalise a deal to end the bruising trade war.

After the meeting, both countries have also agreed to resume trade talks which broke down in May this year after the 11 rounds.

After Osaka meeting, China is yet to confirm dates for resumption of the 12th round of talks with the US to resolve the trade war.

"China consistently believes in dialogue and consultation to solve trade friction. We are sincere in holding consultations. The US believes we are still a long way to go to reach a deal," he said.

"Hope the US will show sincerely and work with China on the basis of sincerity and equality to work together for a mutually beneficial deal," he said.

Following the Osaka meeting, China insisted that the removal of tariffs on over USD 250 billion Chinese exports should be part of any trade deal.

On Monday, Trump taunted China after its Q2 economic data showed that the GDP slowed to 6.2 per cent, the weakest in 27 years.

Thousands of companies are leaving and this is why China wants to make a deal with the US, Trump said.

Reacting to Trump's tweet, Geng said on Tuesday that "despite slower global economic growth and increasing uncertainties and instability, China's GDP still grew by 6.3 per cent in the first half of this year. I think this is quite a good performance, especially when you compare it with that of other major economies. You will find it better than most of them".

"The US says that China wants to make a deal with it because of the economic slowdown. Such an allegation is entirely misleading," the spokesperson said.

"China is not the only one that wants to conclude a trade deal. The US wants it too. American people, especially consumers, strongly oppose the trade war and the additional tariffs on Chinese goods. Their voice speaks volumes," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,215.64 +84.60 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,687.50 +24.90 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 98.40 -5.25
Kotak Mahindra 1,534.60 2.21
Interglobe Avi 1,465.25 1.38
IndusInd Bank 1,501.25 1.90
Indiabulls Hsg 668.20 3.38
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 98.45 -5.25
HDFC 2,285.00 0.34
SpiceJet 141.95 7.74
Tata Elxsi 742.40 -8.90
Indiabulls Hsg 667.80 3.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 668.20 3.38
UPL 659.75 2.78
SBI 372.40 2.21
Kotak Mahindra 1,534.60 2.21
Tech Mahindra 690.80 2.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 372.15 2.17
HCL Tech 1,041.00 2.06
Kotak Mahindra 1,532.90 2.02
IndusInd Bank 1,500.70 1.85
Asian Paints 1,394.80 1.67
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 98.40 -5.25
Eicher Motors 18,433.70 -3.19
GAIL 143.40 -2.68
ONGC 149.90 -1.54
NTPC 129.10 -1.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 98.45 -5.25
ONGC 149.85 -1.64
Bharti Airtel 347.00 -1.10
Maruti Suzuki 6,074.20 -1.38
Bajaj Auto 2,695.00 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram