News LIVE: Class 9 Student Commits Suicide in Noida, Family Alleges Harassment by Teachers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing the final arguments in the culpable homicide case, involving the three-time Amritsar MP and current cabinet minister in Punjab government, Navjot Singh Sidhu as the prime accused.
Mar 21, 2018 11:07 am (IST)
FLASH | Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon following ruckus.
Mar 21, 2018 11:02 am (IST)
Myanmar President Announces Retirement | Myanmar's president, a close friend of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has announced that he is retiring. A statement posted Wednesday on the Myanmar President Office's Facebook page said that 71-year-old President Htin Kyaw was retiring from his duties. The statement said his post would be filled within seven working days, in line with the constitution. Htin Kyaw became president in March 2016. He was Myanmar's first civilian president and the head of its first government to be elected in free and fair polls. After Htin Kyaw became president, Suu Kyi became Myanmar's de facto leader when she was named state councillor, a title created for the country's once-leading voice for democracy since she is constitutionally banned from the presidency.
Mar 21, 2018 10:56 am (IST)
Ustad Bismillah Khan's 102nd Birthday | Today would have been the 102nd birthday of Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan. Born in 1916, in a family of court musicians in Bihar, Khan was so much in love with his music that he often referred to his shehnai as his wife. Famous for his common man behaviour and simplicity, he was a recipient of all four highest civilian award, including the Bharat Ratna, awarded to only a few musicians. He not only performed during the first Independence Day celebration in 1947, but his music was also part of the first Republic Day celebration in 1950, which continues to this day. Khan passed away in 2006 in Varanasi. Search engine Google has paid tribute to the musician with a doodle designed by Chennai-based illustrator Vijay Krish.
Mar 21, 2018 10:49 am (IST)
Pak Needs to do More to Wipe Out Terror Networks | Pakistan has to do a lot more to wipe out terrorism from inside its territory and it needs to launch a crackdown not just on the Taliban but also on other terror networks, the US has said. "One of the things that the president has called for in his South Asia strategy is for Pakistan to take on greater responsibility for cracking down on terror groups. We have certainly seen Pakistan take some positive steps in the right direction," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters. "But a lot more needs to be done, in terms of Pakistan cracking down not just on the Taliban but the Haqqani network and other terror networks as well," Nauert said when asked if Pakistan has come any closer to satisfying the conditions the US laid out to unfreeze the aid.
Mar 21, 2018 10:46 am (IST)
A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Garhi Noabad area in Muzaffarnagar district, police said. She was rushed to an area hospital but doctors declared her brought dead. The reason behind her step was not immediately clear. A probe was on.
Mar 21, 2018 10:45 am (IST)
A 35-year-old woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband and her brother over suspicion of her having an illicit relationship in Shamli district, a police official said today. Following the killing last evening in Khera Kurtan village, the woman's body was thrown into the residence of her alleged lover, according to circle officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari. Police have arrested the woman's husband and her brother. They said the accused have confessed to their crime.
Mar 21, 2018 10:45 am (IST)
No Country For Women | A woman was allegedly raped by a youth for several days at the residence of a former village head in Muzaffarnagar district, police said today. According to Senior Sub-Inspector KC Tomar, police rescued the woman yesterday from the house in Charthawal village after they received information about the woman being confined in the house. Police have arrested the former village head, Rajbir Singh, and the main accused in the case, Vipin, is on the run. Police said Vipin raped the woman on the pretext of proving her employment.
Mar 21, 2018 10:44 am (IST)
Class 9 Student Suicide | "The school was following CBSE policies. We will cooperate with the investigation. She (the victim) did not fail the test, we had scheduled a re-test for her. She was not sexually harassed and we have never threatened the family," says the principal.
Mar 21, 2018 10:34 am (IST)
The Wall Street Journal reported that the FTC is probing whether, by the data transfer to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook violated terms of a decree under which it agreed to get user consent for collecting personal data and sharing it with others. In a similar report, The Washington Post said that if the FTC ultimately finds that Facebook broke that agreement, it could fine the company $40,000 for each violation.
Mar 21, 2018 10:33 am (IST)
At the centre of the scandal is a British firm, Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. According to a joint investigation by The New York Times and Britain's Observer, Cambridge Analytica was able to create psychological profiles using data from 50 million Facebook users through the use of a personality prediction app that was downloaded by 270,000 people, but also scooped up data from friends. The goal was to be able to predict the behaviour of individual US voters.
Mar 21, 2018 10:33 am (IST)
US FTC Probing Facebook Data Scandal | The US Federal Trade Commission, a consumer and competition watchdog, is investigating Facebook after a major data scandal that affected 50 million users, US media has reported. A probe by the FTC would add further pressure on the social media giant which faces calls by Britain's Parliament and the European Commission for urgent investigations, while US lawmakers have called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Congress.
Mar 21, 2018 10:26 am (IST)
Sensex, Nifty in Green | The benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 33,000 mark by rising over 200 points in early trade today amid a firm trend in global equities ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome later in the day. The 30-share index was trading 226.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 33,223.62, with all the sectoral indices in the green. Gains were led by realty, banking and PSU stocks which rose up to 1.50 per cent. The gauge had gained 73.64 points in a volatile session yesterday. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 61.10 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 10,185.45.
Mar 21, 2018 10:25 am (IST)
The victim’s parents claim that she committed suicide after her teachers had deliberately awarded her low grades. The minor had repeatedly complained about the same to her parents but when the father tried to approach the school authorities, the principal gave him a cold shoulder saying that not all students could be monitored all the time. Meanwhile, the girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem and the reports are awaited but the family says that they won’t collect the body till action against the school is initiated.
Mar 21, 2018 10:15 am (IST)
Class 9 Student Commits Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment by Teachers | A 15-year-old Class 9 student of a private school in Mayur Vihar committed suicide on Tuesday evening at her Sector 52 Noida home. The student was found hanging inside her home in Noida by her parents. The family is alleging harassment by the teachers against the student. An FIR has been filed against two teachers and the principal.
Mar 21, 2018 10:06 am (IST)
Civic bodies have undertaken the sealing drive initiated by the Monitoring Committee on December 17 last year. The committee is sealing business establishments that are using residential properties for commercial purposes. Commercial premises have also been sealed for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in Master Plan 2021.
Mar 21, 2018 10:05 am (IST)
The BJP did not attend an all-party meeting called by Kejriwal at his residence earlier this month. A delegation of the party, including Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, had alleged that they were "assaulted" by AAP workers during their visit to the chief minister's residence for a discussion on sealing last month.
Mar 21, 2018 10:05 am (IST)
All-party Meeting on Delhi Sealing | Delhi BJP leaders will attend an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee over the ongoing sealing drive against illegal commercial properties at the Secretariat today. BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has confirmed his participation in the meeting. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he was ready to go to the meeting, even though he had not received a formal invitation. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said a three-member team of the party would attend the meeting. Maken will not attend it.
Mar 21, 2018 10:03 am (IST)
