News LIVE: Class 9 Student Commits Suicide in Noida, Family Alleges Harassment by Teachers

Mar 21, 2018 10:49 am (IST)

Pak Needs to do More to Wipe Out Terror Networks | Pakistan has to do a lot more to wipe out terrorism from inside its territory and it needs to launch a crackdown not just on the Taliban but also on other terror networks, the US has said. "One of the things that the president has called for in his South Asia strategy is for Pakistan to take on greater responsibility for cracking down on terror groups. We have certainly seen Pakistan take some positive steps in the right direction," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters. "But a lot more needs to be done, in terms of Pakistan cracking down not just on the Taliban but the Haqqani network and other terror networks as well," Nauert said when asked if Pakistan has come any closer to satisfying the conditions the US laid out to unfreeze the aid.