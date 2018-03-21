News LIVE: Congress, BJP Level Charges at Each Other Over Cambridge Analytica Links

We will keep track of major news events across the world through this live blog.



The big news at the moment: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has alleged that the Congress party had links with Cambridge Analytica, which has come under the cloud for 'influencing elections' using data mined from Facebook illegally. "My question to Congress party is whether to win elections, Congress will depend on data manipulation and theft of data," he said. "What is the role of Cambridge Analytica in social media profile of Rahul Gandhi?" he asked. Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana a.k.a Ramya denied the allegations by the Law Minister and said, "Congress has never and is not employing Cambridge Analytica. The company only works with right-wing parties, not liberals. Their website itself says they work with BJP."



Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you the latest updates.

Mar 21, 2018 4:17 pm (IST) Cambridge Analytica's linked website shows that in 2010 its services were used by BJP-JD(U). Firm's Indian partner Ovlene Business Intelligence (OBI) is being run by BJP ally's MP's son. OBI company's services were used by Rajnath Singh in 2009: Randeep Surjewala, Congress

Mar 21, 2018 4:02 pm (IST) CONGRESS STATEMENT | Randeep Surjewala: Indian National Congress or the Congress President has never used or never hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica. It is a fake agenda and white lie being dished out by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Mar 21, 2018 4:00 pm (IST) Randeep Surjewala, Congress: BJP's factory of fake news has produced one more fake product today. It appears fake statements, fake press conferences and fake agendas have become an everyday character of BJP and its 'lawless' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Mar 21, 2018 3:55 pm (IST) Ravi Shankar Prasad had said earlier in the day, "We ask Congress that how much data of Indians was shared with Cambridge Analytica's CEO. As there are serious allegations of data theft against this company in USA, England. The company boasts of having influenced elections in Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, also in India."

Mar 21, 2018 3:29 pm (IST) Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana a.k.a Ramya denied the allegations by the Law Minister and said, "Congress has never and is not employing Cambridge Analytica. The company only works with right-wing parties, not liberals. Their website itself says they work with BJP." When News18 checked, the website of the company claimed to have worked in India during the 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections. "Our client achieved a landslide victory, with over 90% of total seats targeted by CA being won," the website says. The elections were won by the JD(U), which was in alliance with the BJP — the second largest party in the state.

Mar 21, 2018 3:11 pm (IST) Nix describes questionable practices used to influence foreign elections and said his firm did all the research, analytics and targeting of voters for Trump's digital and TV campaigns. He also boasts he met Trump when he was the Republican presidential candidate "many times". Nix’s comments "do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation," Cambridge Analytica said in a statement.

Mar 21, 2018 3:10 pm (IST) On Tuesday, suspended chief executive of Cambridge Analytica said in a secretly recorded video broadcast on Tuesday that his UK-based political consultancy's online campaign played a decisive role in US President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory. CEO Alexander Nix's comments, which could not be verified, are potentially a further problem for Facebook as it faces lawmakers' scrutiny in the United States and Europe over Cambridge Analytica's improper use of 50 million Facebook users' personal data to target voters.

Mar 21, 2018 3:09 pm (IST) Will Not Allow Social Media Misuse to Influence Elections: Ravi Shankar Prasad | "Any covert or overt attempt to misuse social media, including Facebook, to influence India's electoral process through undesirable means will neither be tolerated nor be permitted," says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The BJP leader was referring to the alleged links between the Congress Party and Cambridge Analytica, which has come under the cloud for 'influencing elections' using data stolen mined from Facebook. "Cambridge Analytica, the agency roped in by Congress to run their 2019 campaign and termed as their 'Brahmastra' in certain section of media, is accused of using bribes, sex workers to entrap politicians and stealing data from Facebook,” said Prasad. The union minister further targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying, "Will Congress party depend upon data manipulation and theft to win votes? Mr Rahul Gandhi should explain the role of Cambridge Analytica in his social media profile."

Mar 21, 2018 1:59 pm (IST) Responding to the Congress’ charges, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The Congress is making irresponsible statements. I will examine and respond to the SC judgment. What has the Congress done for Dalits in the 48 years of their rule? They have only used them as a vote bank.”

Mar 21, 2018 1:49 pm (IST) “Were Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleeping that they were not aware that the Attorney General is not going to court on this case? This reflects the anti-Dalit mind set of the BJP-RSS. There can be misuse but that doesn't mean all cases registered are wrong as per misuse. Does one-odd cases of misuse mean you abolish the law?” questioned Surjewala.

Mar 21, 2018 1:46 pm (IST) “Why is the government silent on this order of the court? Has the government agreed to do away with protection for the SC/ST community? The government must rectify its mistake. There needs to be a review petition in the court,” said Surjewala.

Mar 21, 2018 1:44 pm (IST) "The Rights of Dalits, SC/ST have been compromised under the present government. The law that was enacted during the Rajiv Gandhi government has been entirely done away way with. The Maharashtra government was part of it (the petition) and they did not take any step to establish a stand on it. The Attorney General, too, did not go to court over it. Through this order it has been made clear that no immediate action will be taken if a Dalit, SC/ST comes to report any grievance," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Mar 21, 2018 1:39 pm (IST) "During the Rajiv Gandhi government, we passed the rule so that those who are from the SC/ST section are given protection. This decision of the court seems to be a part of the RSS-BJP way of thinking to dilute any means of protection against atrocities towards SC/ST community," said Haryana Congress leader Selja Kumari.

Mar 21, 2018 1:38 pm (IST) "There were several decisions that were taken for the empowerment of the SC/ST. We are saddened by the decision that the law now doesn't agree to protect the SC/ST. If this decision if not thought over again, it will lead to further questions. Why is the Government silent on the matter, it seems like they are welcoming the decision," said former Union Minister, Congress' Anand Sharma.

Mar 21, 2018 1:37 pm (IST) Congress Questions SC Decision on SC/ST | On Tuesday, underlining that "law should not result in caste hatred", the Supreme Court ruled out automatic registration of FIR and arrest in complaint under SC/ST Act. A bench of Justices Adarsh K Goel and Uday U Lalit held there is a need to provide for safeguards against registration of FIRs and arrests under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in view of instances of misuse, as observed in the last three decades, and to protect the liberty of others. Reacting to the same, Congress Party today said that they were saddened by the decision.

Mar 21, 2018 1:27 pm (IST) The question is which aspect will prevail, Attorney General KK Venugopal said, adding that the fundamental rights like the Right to Life should prevail over Right to Conscience and Privacy. He is continuing with his submission. The Supreme Court yesterday took note of the submission that a person cannot be asked to part with personal information under the Aadhaar scheme on the ground of freedom of right to religion, and asked can a person refuse to follow the law in secular matters such as filing of income-tax returns.

Mar 21, 2018 1:25 pm (IST) The SC bench said there are several technical aspects related to the Aadhaar scheme such as the surveillance, data security and exclusion of certain people from receiving benefits for the want of either authentication or the lack of Aadhaar number. Attorney General KK Venugopal, who argued for the Centre, said the UIDAI chief executive may deal with technical aspects with more clarity. He said the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution have two aspects. One deals with rights like Right to Food and Right to Education and the other pertains to Freedom of Conscience and Right to Privacy, Venugopal said.

Mar 21, 2018 1:24 pm (IST) Centre Seeks Supreme Court Nod for PowerPoint Presentation on Aadhaar | The central government today sought the Supreme Court's permission to allow the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for a PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar scheme in the court to allay concerns. Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a number of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling Act, said he will fix the time for the presentation after discussing the matter with other judges of the five-judge constitution bench he is heading.

Mar 21, 2018 1:20 pm (IST) One kilogramme of CO2 emitted costs 15 kilogrammes of glacier ice, said researchers. Whether the average temperature rises by 2 or only 1.5 degrees Celsius makes no significant difference for the development of glacier mass loss over the next 100 years, they said. "Around 36 per cent of the ice still stored in glaciers today would melt even without further emissions of greenhouse gases," said Ben Marzeion, also from University of Innsbruck. "That means more than a third of the glacier ice that still exists today in mountain glaciers can no longer be saved, even with the most ambitious measures," said Marzeion. However, looking beyond the current century, it does make a difference whether the 2 or 1.5 degrees Celsius goal is achieved, researchers said.

Mar 21, 2018 1:20 pm (IST) Researchers at The University of Bremen in Germany and the University of Innsbruck in Austria calculated the effects of compliance with these climate goals on the progressive melting of glaciers. "Melting glaciers have a huge influence on the development of sea level rise," said Georg Kaser from the University of Innsbruck. "In our calculations, we took into account all glaciers worldwide — without the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets and peripheral glaciers — and modeled them in various climate scenarios," said Kaser.

Mar 21, 2018 1:18 pm (IST) World Glacier Melting Passes Point of No Return | The further melting of glaciers worldwide cannot be prevented in the current century — even if all the emissions are curtailed, a study has found. However, due to the slow reaction of glaciers to climate change, human activity will have a massive impact beyond the 21st century, according to the study published in the journal Nature Climate Change. In the long run, 500 metres by car with a mid-range vehicle will cost one kilogramme of glacier ice, researchers said. In the Paris Agreement, 195 member states of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change agreed to limit the rise in global average temperature to significantly below two degrees Celsius.

Mar 21, 2018 12:58 pm (IST) Petrol Bomb Hurled at BJP Leader's House in TN | Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the residence of a BJP functionary in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu early morning today but no one was injured, police said. They said a car parked outside the house of BJP district president CR Nandakumar was damaged in the incident. The bomb was hurled around 3 am when Nandakumar was sleeping in the house, police said. This comes a day after the statue of late Dravidian leader 'Periyar' was found vandalised in Pudukottai district. Police were verifying the CCTV footage obtained from the cameras installed in the area to identify the miscreants. Police suspect that the attack on the house could be a retaliatory action to the vandalism of statues of leaders, including Periyar or against the VHP's Rath Yatra in the state

Mar 21, 2018 12:46 pm (IST) Policeman Injured in Fresh Firing Between Forces, Militants in J&K | A policeman was injured in a fresh exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today, an official said. "In the fresh exchange of fire, one policeman has been injured. He is stated to be stable and being treated at a hospital," the police spokesman said. He said the overnight operation was underway when the last reports came in. The encounter broke out in Arampora area of the district yesterday after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening firing on an Army patrol party.

Mar 21, 2018 12:31 pm (IST) READ | Adivasistan: A Separate 'Independent' Area Sans Indian Constitution, Laws Pathhargarhi takes its inspiration from an outlandish conspiracy theory, based on some forged documents, and supported by a misinformed reading of the Constitution, according to which, adivasis have constitutional authority to declare self-rule in areas they dominate and are the actual owners of India.

Mar 21, 2018 12:27 pm (IST) Sensex, Nifty Still in Green Mid-day | The BSE Sensex rallied over 300 points on sustained buying in realty, telecom, banking, energy and consumer durables counters, ahead of US Federal Reserve's key policy outcome scheduled later in the day. Bouts of short-covering and firm cues from Asian markets boosted investor sentiment. The 30-share index was trading at 33,339.93 at 1100hrs, up 343.17 points, or 1.04 percent. The broader Nifty index was trading above the key 10,200 level at 10,222.40, up 98.05 points, or 0.97 percent. Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC and SBI.

Mar 21, 2018 11:55 am (IST) No Specific Plans For Trump-Putin Meet | The White House has said that there were no specific plans right away for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his newly re-elected Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The remarks came on Tuesday hours after Trump claimed that he will probably meet Putin "in the not too distant future", Xinhua news agency reported. "There are no specific plans made at this time," said the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at a daily briefing. "But we want to continue to have a dialogue with Russia, and continue to talk about some of the shared interests we have," Sanders added.

Mar 21, 2018 11:51 am (IST) Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day | The Rajya Sabha was today adjourned for the day without transacting any business after opposition Congress and parties from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh disrupted proceedings over various issues. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House barely four minutes after the start of proceedings, as members of opposition parties staged protests in the Well. No sooner were the listed papers laid on the table, members of Andhra parties including TDP and KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress trooped in the Well shouting slogans for special status for the state. Members of Tamil Nadu parties — DMK and AIADMK — too were in the Well demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Congress members too joined them in the Well, shouting slogans against the government.